Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has announced a strategic collaboration with Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) to support the National Scholarship Programme to provide better educational and career opportunities for Emirati students in priority engineering disciplines.

This partnership reflects both entities’ shared commitment to developing local talent, aligning higher education outcomes with labour market demands, and advancing the UAE’s long-term economic vision. It also marks a new milestone in public-private sector collaboration aimed at boosting the quality of the National Scholarship Programme.

Under the agreement, MoHESR will offer scholarships to Emirati students pursuing studies in mechanical and electrical engineering, as well as other specialisations to be mutually agreed upon with EGA, at some of the world’s top universities. The two partners will work together to select the most relevant universities and academic programmes, evaluate scholarship applications and identify suitable candidates – including new as well as current students – and align the selection criteria with the admission requirements.

The Ministry will cover tuition fees and associated allowances, monitor students’ academic progress, and coordinate with educational attachés abroad, particularly in matters related to overseas training and employment.

H.E. Ahmad Ibrahim Alsaadi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Higher Education Operations Sector and Director of the International Education Support and Scholarships Department at MoHESR, said: “The collaboration with EGA marks a significant step in building integrated academic and career pathways for Emirati students – from the selection of in-demand specialisations to employment within key sectors that drive the UAE’s economic progress. Our objective is to equip national talent with high-quality education in priority disciplines and support their transition to the workforce, empowering them to play an active role in achieving the nation’s goals.”

He added: “Our ongoing efforts to enhance the scholarship programme focus on aligning the included academic specialisations with the needs of national economic sectors. This approach fosters a culture of specialised employment, enabling students to succeed in the future job market and excel in their careers.”

For its part, EGA will provide practical training, professional support, and post-graduation employment opportunities, in addition to helping design career pathways.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said: “Empowering UAE National talents is fundamental for the future growth of our national economy and industrial sector. Our collaboration with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research is a step forward towards driving academic excellence to meet the dynamic workforce. At EGA, our goal is to develop future leaders in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields for their critical role in driving a sustainable knowledge-based economy, in line with the vision of our wise leadership.”

The partnership includes a joint follow-up mechanism to ensure seamless post-graduation transitions, with periodic feedback from EGA on graduates' readiness and areas for programme improvement.

In collaboration with its public and private sector partners, MoHESR is continuously enhancing the National Scholarship Programme as part of its broader strategy to develop qualified Emirati talent capable of fostering sustainable national growth.