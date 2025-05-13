The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism’s participation at event in Hong Kong highlighted the importance of collaboration, with the efforts of key partners amplifying Dubai’s global yachting appeal

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has concluded a highly successful participation at the Asia Pacific Superyacht Summit 2025, welcoming strong interest from the maritime industry and solidifying its position as a leader in sector knowledge sharing.

Held from 7-8 May in Hong Kong, the annual event brought together global yachting industry experts and organisations and served as a pivotal platform for showcasing Dubai as a superyacht destination. DET’s participation, spearheading a delegation from the city, aligned with the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure.

Dubai welcomed widespread international attention during the summit with conversations around its continued development of marinas and infrastructure, visa packages tailored to yacht tourists, and its streamlined regulatory frameworks discussed with global stakeholders and future partners.

The event emphasised Dubai’s collaborative spirit, with partners amplifying the city’s presence through interactive displays and targeted engagements. Invited to share industry expertise, His Excellency Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), participated in an engaging panel, which discussed the necessary steps to build a yachting destination, highlighting regulations, infrastructure development and marketing strategies. This synergy not only highlighted Dubai's position as a yachting destination, which has been driven by public-private sector collaborations, but also paved the way for exploring new opportunities in maritime tourism.

His Excellency Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), said: “Our participation at the Asia Pacific Superyacht Summit reflects the continued strategic growth of the yachting segment in Dubai, driven by our visionary leadership, and underscores the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors. With the dedicated support of our stakeholders and partners, we are advancing the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, ensuring that the city remains at the forefront of the world’s widely recommended yachting destinations through continuous development of marinas and facilities, including the ongoing expansion of Nakheel Marinas Dubai Islands and Mina Rashid. This international event provided us an opportunity to engage with maritime specialists, highlight Dubai’s strategic location, and underscore the success of collaborative approaches that have propelled our growth in the sector. We were also able to showcase the city’s world-class yachting facilities, as well as set the stage for future innovations and partnerships that will propel us further as a leading destination and the best city to visit, live and work in.”

Dubai’s presence at the Asia Pacific Superyacht Summit 2025 was a clear demonstration of the city’s ongoing commitment to attracting global visitors through a targeted approach that focuses on multi-sector growth. The participation follows the success of hosting the most recent Gulf Superyacht Summit in Dubai, and DET’s planned support for the upcoming edition in the UAE in December, as well as the annual Dubai International Boat Show, the world’s most exciting maritime lifestyle event held at Dubai Harbour.

DET remains dedicated to collaborating with stakeholders across the public and private sectors and building on the current momentum, further enhancing Dubai’s appeal as a must-visit yachting destination.

