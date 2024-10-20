Khalid Al Jarwan: “Partnering with du is a critical step in enhancing the value-added services available to the business community in Dubai.”

Karim Benkirance: “Our collaboration aims to transform the way businesses operate and set the standard for a future where digital empowerment is the cornerstone of commercial success."

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, to launch a new strategic partnership aimed at empowering the local business community and unlocking a range of competitive advantages for private sector companies in Dubai.

Under the terms of the MoU, du will provide high-quality services to members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers. Members will benefit from special enterprise offers.

As part of the agreement, Dubai Chamber of Commerce members will be granted complimentary access to du’s ‘Entrepreneurship Hub’ at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), which is recognised as the first and largest FinTech accelerator in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region. Companies will be able to access the du Business Entrepreneurship Programme, initiated with the DIFC Innovation Hub, which supports SMEs by focusing on scalability, accessibility, and digital transformation. The program offers practical training in communication, marketing, and cybersecurity, helping SMEs adapt for growth and integrate AI technologies to boost competitiveness and streamline operations.

Khalid Al Jarwan, Vice President of Operations and acting Vice President of Digital and Commercial Sectors at Dubai Chambers, commented: “Partnering with du is a critical step in enhancing the value-added services available to the business community in Dubai. We look forward to working together to provide vital communications and technology support to local companies, which will contribute to the success of their businesses and the development of their digital operations in line with our strategic priorities.”

Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du, stated:"du’s partnership with Dubai Chambers heralds a new era of digital enablement for the UAE’s business ecosystem. Our telecommunications and technology solutions support private sector companies to accelerate innovation and efficiency. This collaboration aims to transform the way businesses operate and set the standard for a future where digital empowerment is the cornerstone of commercial success."

About Dubai Chambers:

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, providing innovative value-added services and access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.

About du:

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.

