Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has been awarded the Organisational Maturity Certificate (OMC) in Innovation – Level 3 by the Global Innovation Management Institute (GIMI) based in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. The achievement represents a significant milestone for Dubai Chambers that positions the organisation as the first chamber of commerce in the MENA region to receive the prestigious certification.

The GIMI Level 3 certification was awarded in recognition of the chambers’ clear innovation purpose, which aligns with its strategic goals and customer needs. Fuelled by robust processes and metrics, the organisation also demonstrated strong networks and recognition programmes that solidify innovation as a meaningful, behaviour-driven practice.

Dubai Chambers prioritises innovation, integrating it into its strategic initiatives in line with Dubai’s developmental goals. A robust roadmap and framework guide these efforts, with clear objectives set across the organisation that are linked to the emirate’s broader strategies. The organisation effectively manages innovation through a dedicated team, with collaboration encouraged through partnerships, training programmes, and platforms.

The chambers’ innovation efforts target both internal and external stakeholders, with the goal of creating value across the organisation. Its initiatives span areas including automation, digitisation, and new technologies, and are tracked for performance and impact using a variety of metrics.

The Global Innovation Management Institute is the largest global non-profit and membership organisation dedicated to driving standards for innovation management. The organisation promotes best practices in innovation around the world and aspires to establish innovation as a professional business discipline that can be taught in academic institutions, corporate and government academies, and professional organisations.

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, delivering innovative value-added services, and unlocking access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.

