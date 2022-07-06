Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce recently honoured four companies for their exceptional trade performance in the first four months of 2022 as part of the organisation’s Exporter of the Month initiative.

Capital Steel Trading FZCO was recognized as the company with the highest export value for January 2022. Al Barakah Dates Factory LLC was named as the company with the highest number of exports markets in February 2022. NRTC Dubai International Vegetables & Fruits Trading LLC was honoured for having the highest number of certificates of origin in March 2022, and Sam Precious Metals was acknowledged as a recent startup company with the highest export value in April 2022.

Atiq Juma Nasib, Senior Vice President of Commercial Services, Dubai Chamber of Commerce, presented the company representatives with certificates of recognition and praised them for their strong performance and resilience in navigating Covid-relates challenges.

He noted that the Exporter of the Month initiative enables the Chamber to monitor trade sector performance and shed light on market trends and identify key areas where companies are excelling.

“Beyond the benefits of recognition, Exporter of the Month provides a platform for top-performers to gain recognition and share best practices with other industry players,” he said, adding that the initiative fosters a culture of excellence within the local business community.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launched the Exporter of the Month initiative in 2009 under the name Exporter of the Quarter, to recognise the outstanding exporting companies in Dubai. The selection of companies is based on distinct and specific criteria derived from the Chamber’s Certificate of Origin database.

