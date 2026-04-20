H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah: “We are committed to strengthening the foundations of Dubai’s business ecosystem to support companies operating in the emirate and ensure their growth and continuity amid evolving circumstances.”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, recently organised an interactive open dialogue in collaboration with Mashreq with the participation of 82 representatives from the private sector. The session focused on the business community’s most pressing banking needs, while showcasing the financing solutions and advanced services offered by the bank to support companies and strengthen their resilience amid evolving economic conditions.

The event forms part of a series of interactive dialogues organised by Dubai Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with leading financial institutions. The initiative aims to align banking products and services with the needs of companies, while helping businesses sustain growth and navigate change with confidence.

Attended by H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers; Joel Van Dusen, Group Head of Corporate and Investment Banking at Mashreq; Fernando Morillo, Group Head of Retail Banking Group; Roy Sebastian, Group Chief Credit Officer; together with business leaders from Mashreq, the session featured in-depth discussions on the financing challenges facing businesses and their evolving banking needs. The dialogue focused on practical solutions to enhance operational efficiency and strengthen financial resilience, underscoring the critical role of the banking sector in supporting the business community amid a rapidly changing global environment.

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said: “Protecting the interests of the business community and supporting the competitiveness of the private sector remain among our top priorities. We are committed to strengthening the foundations of Dubai’s business ecosystem to support companies operating in the emirate and ensure their growth and continuity amid evolving circumstances, further reinforcing Dubai’s position among the world’s leading centres for trade and investment.”

Joel Van Dusen, Group Head of Corporate and Investment Banking at Mashreq, commented: “At Mashreq, our strategy focuses on going beyond traditional banking. We concentrate on being a trusted strategic partner to our clients, with the aim of supporting them in achieving resilient, sustainable growth. By combining innovative banking solutions with tailored financing capabilities, we help businesses address their evolving needs, enhance operational efficiency, and strengthen long‑term competitiveness. The is even more important as we support our clients through challenging times. Our participation in this dialogue, in collaboration with Dubai Chamber of Commerce, reflects our shared commitment to supporting the UAE economy, strengthening private‑sector resilience and supporting businesses as they navigate today’s dynamic economic environment.”

During the event, Mashreq’s business banking team outlined the bank’s integrated range of financial solutions for companies, with a focus on the tools and support available to help businesses navigate current global challenges. The discussions also addressed the financing priorities of different sectors, highlighting the importance of flexible funding tools and innovative banking options that help companies adapt, maintain business continuity, and strengthen private sector resilience.

Fernando Morillo, Group Head of Retail Banking at Mashreq, said: “Our commitment is to provide businesses with intuitive, streamlined financial tools that support their growth. We engage closely with our Business Banking clients through diversified channels, including forums and interactive sessions, which allows us to exchange perspectives, and respond more effectively to real business challenges. By joining forces today with Dubai Chamber of Commerce, we are strengthening collaboration across the ecosystem and creating an environment where businesses can adapt with confidence. This approach underpins our focus on delivering tailored, forward‑looking banking solutions that enhance operational agility and strengthen financial resilience.”

The session forms part of a wider series of events organised by Dubai Chambers with private sector stakeholders to assess current business conditions, anticipate the future outlook, and strengthen strategies to support the readiness of all sectors in responding to global developments. Through these engagements, Dubai Chambers is continuing to work closely with the business community to understand changing business needs, support companies more effectively, and enhance their competitiveness and operational performance.

About Dubai Chamber of Commerce

Established in 1965, Dubai Chamber of Commerce continues to represent, support, and protect the interests of the business community in Dubai, create a stimulating business environment, and promote the emirate as a global business hub. The chamber is one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, which was restructured under a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

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For more information, please contact:

Mohamad Mouzehem

PR & Corporate Communications

Email: mohamad.mouzehem@dubaichamber.com

About Mashreq

Mashreq is a leading financial institution headquartered in Dubai, serving individuals, entrepreneurs, corporates, and institutions across the UAE and key regional and international markets. With a heritage spanning nearly six decades, Mashreq combines digital-first innovation with deep relationship banking across retail banking, corporate and investment banking, global markets, transaction banking, Islamic banking, wealth management, and treasury. The bank delivers secure, advanced, and customer-centric experiences while actively driving the transition toward a sustainable economy. Through a robust Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework, Mashreq is committed to facilitating sustainable finance, fostering responsible operations, and delivering positive societal impact.

With an extensive international footprint spanning the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, Pakistan, Türkiye, India, the UK, the US, and Hong Kong, Mashreq seamlessly connects regional businesses with global markets while maintaining deep local expertise.

Guided by its core purpose to help customers Rise Every Day, Mashreq partners with clients to navigate change, unlock sustainable growth opportunities, and achieve long-term success.

For more information, please visit: www.mashreq.com

For media inquiries, please contact: media@mashreq.com