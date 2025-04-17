​​​​Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council (STRAC) during Abu Dhabi Global Health Week 2025 (ADGHW), to advance healthcare resilience and sustainability in the Emirate.

Witnessed by H.E. Dr. Rashed Alsuwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, the MoU was signed by Dr. Salama Jamal Husain Bin Rafeea, Acting Director of Centre of Emergency Preparedness & Response at Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre and Jordan Ghawi, Chief Strategy Officer at STRAC, the strategic collaboration aims to establish integrated healthcare frameworks between the two entities, ensuring the delivery of high-quality care amid crisis situations while strengthening emergency response mechanisms. The partnership will also facilitate knowledge exchange, stakeholder coordination, and innovation in critical healthcare decision-making, further solidifying Abu Dhabi’s role as a global leader in sustainable healthcare solutions.

H.E. Dr. Rashed Alsuwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), said: "Resilient and sustainable health systems form the backbone of stable communities. Through our strategic collaboration with the Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council (STRAC), we are spearheading transformative initiatives to fortify emergency preparedness and elevate crisis response capabilities, ensuring our sector remains agile in addressing evolving challenges. By leveraging global expertise and fostering international partnerships, DoH is redefining healthcare sustainability while advancing access to world-class care. These efforts propel the Emirate’s mission to foster a healthy population, deliver best in class care and ensure continuous resilient and innovation for today and generations to come.”

Jordan Ghawi, Chief Strategy Officer at STRAC, said: “Our experience in developing robust regional emergency healthcare systems and creating Regional Medical Operations Centers (RMOCs) has shown us that resilience is built long before a crisis hits. Through this partnership with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, we’re combining our operational insights with their visionary approach to healthcare, creating sustainable, agile health systems that protect lives and elevate care across borders.”

Additionally, DoH and STRAC seek to collaborate across emergency medical services, pre-hospital operations, healthcare data systems, and public awareness initiatives to implement global best practices and drive sector-wide excellence. Aligning with the Emirate’s vision of fostering a healthy population, delivering best-in-class care and ensuring continuous resilience and innovation for today and generations to come. By maximising synergies between both parties, this partnership enhances patient outcomes, fortifies healthcare infrastructure, and fosters a healthier community for all. As Abu Dhabi continues to redefine health and well-being, such initiatives solidify its position as a global leader in health preparedness, setting new benchmarks for resilience and healthcare excellence.

ADGHW is a major government initiative from DoH and serves as a platform for innovation and collaboration under the theme ‘Towards Longevity: Redefining Health and Well-being.’ It places a strong emphasis on community-driven health and well-being, with a proactive approach centred around preventive, personalised, and holistic care. Four core themes will guide discussions and initiatives: Longevity and Precision Health; Health System Resilience & Sustainability; Digital Health & AI; and Investment in Life Sciences. By convening diverse stakeholders from around the world, ADGHW is a community without borders that seeks to advance the future of health and well-being.

