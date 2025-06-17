Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Boehringer Ingelheim, one of the world's leading research-driven pharmaceutical companies. This strategic partnership aims to advance scientific research and innovation, foster groundbreaking research and development and cultivate an environment of scientific excellence, further cementing the Emirate as the MENA region’s premier hub for healthcare, life sciences and innovation.

In the presence of H.E. Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Ousama Alhaj, General Manager and Head of Human Pharma, Near East and UAE at BI, the agreement was signed during BIO International Convention in Boston at the Abu Dhabi Pavilion by Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, the Executive Director of the Health Life Sciences Sector at the DoH and Ghaleb Al Ahdab, Head of Public and Government Affairs, Near East and UAE at BI.

Through this strategic partnership, the two parties seek to strengthen the Emirate’s research ecosystem by facilitating access to and harnessing the capabilities of Boehringer Ingelheim’s OpnME platform. Researchers, scientists and innovators across Abu Dhabi will be able to leverage the platform’s cutting-edge data and resources to address critical biological challenges and accelerate scientific discovery. Through four flagship programmes, Molecule to Order (M2O), Molecule for Collaboration (M4C), opn2EXPERTS (o2e) and opnTALENTS (o25), the platform empowers the research community with access to advanced compounds, collaborative opportunities, expert networks and support for emerging talent. OpnME connects visionary researchers to champion transformative, research-driven medical innovation for generations to come.

In line with Abu Dhabi's vision to shape the future of healthcare, this partnership between DoH and BI enhances knowledge exchange and invests in local talent. It offers scientists a purpose-driven, globally connected environment to lead impactful research, further reinforcing the Emirate's commitment to transforming the regional healthcare ecosystem through science and technology.

Dr. Asma Ibrahim Al Mannaei, the Executive Director of the Health Life Sciences Sector at DoH, said: “Our partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim reflects our commitment to pioneering innovation and scientific research as parts of our efforts to advance health outcomes and improve the quality of life for communities around the world. We’re empowering Abu Dhabi researchers with the opnMe platform, an open portal offering top-tier pharmaceutical compounds, fostering collaboration and safeguarding researchers’ rights to their findings. This is about transforming our emirate into a global life sciences hub, speeding up breakthroughs, and building a healthier, resilient future for all.”



Ousama Alhaj, General Manager and Head of Human Pharma for Near East and UAE at Boehringer Ingelheim, said: “At Boehringer Ingelheim, we are proud to partner with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) to empower the scientific community through our OpnMe platform. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to advancing research and innovation in the region, fostering a culture of discovery, and ultimately improving patient outcomes. By providing access to our scientific resources, including advanced compounds, collaborative research opportunities, and expert networks, we aim to inspire new ideas and support the next generation of researchers in Abu Dhabi.”

Led by DoH, a high-level delegation has embarked on a strategic mission to the United States from June 14 to 21, 2025.The delegation will conduct over 20 strategic meetings and visits with public and private sector leaders across the U.S., aimed at knowledge exchange, investment opportunities and the signing of new agreements that accelerate the adoption of advanced health solutions.

Representing Abu Dhabi’s innovation ecosystem, the delegation includes key stakeholders such as the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Mubadala BIO, M42, Masdar City, KEZAD, PureHealth, and Etihad Cargo, New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), Khalifa University, startAD and Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI).

