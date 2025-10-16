Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Land Department (DLD) has signed a cooperation agreement with Emirates NBD to digitalise the leasing ecosystem and enhance the overall tenant experience. The partnership seeks to develop integrated solutions for managing security deposits and introduce innovative financing products that simplify customer journeys and improve the efficiency of real estate operations.

The agreement was signed during GITEX Global 2025 by Majid Al Marri, CEO of the Real Estate Registration Sector at DLD, and Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking at Emirates NBD, in the presence of several senior members from both entities.

This collaboration establishes an infrastructure that supports the digital transformation of leasing services, ensuring transparency in transactions and ease of payment. Under this agreement, both parties will collaborate to enhance the tenant journey through DLD’s smart application and online portal, while also providing digital financial products.

This public-private partnership marks a pivotal step toward building an integrated digital rental ecosystem that embodies Dubai Land Department’s vision of providing proactive and seamless services while advancing smart transformation in real estate management. It also contributes to linking real estate services with innovative banking solutions, offering tenants a more flexible and secure experience that aligns with Dubai’s vision of building an efficient, transparent, and innovation-driven digital economy.

This collaboration reflects the shared commitment of both parties to supporting digital transformation and strengthening integration between the government and banking sectors, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033 and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. Through the development of innovative solutions, the partnership aims to simplify customer journeys, enhance operational efficiency, and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global leader in the digitalisation of the real estate and financial sectors.