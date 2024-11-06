Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori: “I urge our partners in public and private sector organizations to actively participate in this survey, as it will have positive repercussions on the market and enhance their ability to attract and retain digital talent.

Dubai: Digital Dubai has launched the Digital Skills Survey in response to rapid advances in digital technologies and as part of its mission to digitally empower the society in Dubai. This survey aims to gather insights from public and private sector organizations about their digital talent needs and identify potential skills gaps.

It also aims to map digital skills against current and future needs. Additionally, it seeks to explore how organizations identify, attract, and develop skills for digital transformation.

Covering AI Skills

This year’s survey has been expanded to include AI-related skills. It aims to assess demand for AI skills, identify gaps, and understand the recruitment strategies employed by public and private sector organizations. It also examines the mechanisms used for developing and nurturing talent.

Anticipating the Future

H.E. Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, emphasized the importance of this survey, saying:

“As digital innovations accelerate, the nature of required skills constantly evolves. Public and private sector organizations must not only keep pace with these changes but also anticipate future demands. This survey builds on the insights gained from the Digital Skills Study that we conducted two years ago, which provided valuable information about digital skills in Dubai. These findings have been critical to support Dubai’s digital transformation and strengthen its digital economy in alignment with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.”