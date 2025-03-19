Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori: Our partnership with Microsoft aims to foster practical AI culture in the government sector, supporting the foundation of a digital knowledge economy and the goals of Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33.

Dubai – In alignment with the comprehensive artificial intelligence strategy for the Emirate of Dubai, Digital Dubai has signed a strategic agreement with Microsoft to develop the knowledge and skills of government employees in artificial intelligence sciences and its applications. This initiative aims to foster a knowledge-driven and application-oriented culture across all government sectors in this vital field, thereby enhancing innovation and advancing the foundations of a digital knowledge economy and society in line with the directives of the wise leadership.

The initiative features a training program with three tracks. The first, the IT Developers Track, is designed for a diverse group, including employees with basic tech knowledge seeking to expand their AI skills, as well as experienced software developers, data scientists, project managers, technical experts, HR professionals, and business and IT specialists.

The second track, 'AI for All,' aims to upskill employees in AI technologies by offering an overview of AI’s history, techniques, future trends, and its impact across various fields. This track is available on the Learning Management System (LMS).

The third track is for executives and focuses on AI content tailored for organizational leadership.

H.E. Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, commented on the initiative, saying: "Developing digital skills and talent is a key focus in our strategy to digitalize life in Dubai, in line with the vision of our wise leadership. Today, artificial intelligence serves as the foundation upon which we base our plans to accelerate the pace of creating the future. It strengthens Dubai's leadership and position as a global model for digital cities that harness technology for the benefit of humanity. To achieve this, we are committed to enhancing our partnerships with leading organizations in this field, both locally and globally. Our partnership with Microsoft is a significant step in this direction, as it fosters a knowledge-driven and application-oriented culture within government sectors. By enhancing expertise in artificial intelligence and its diverse fields, we are laying the groundwork for a digital knowledge economy and society. This initiative directly aligns with and supports the ambitious goals outlined in Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33."

Naim Yazbeck, General Manager of Microsoft UAE, said: "We are excited to collaborate with Digital Dubai to drive skills development and empower government professionals across the UAE to fully leverage the potential of artificial intelligence technologies. This initiative represents a crucial step in enhancing digital capabilities, offering specialized training programs for software developers, professionals, and leadership. This will foster a culture of innovation and boost digital competitiveness in Dubai. At Microsoft, we are deeply committed to supporting Dubai's bold vision for digital transformation. We are dedicated to equipping individuals and organizations with the necessary tools to unlock the full potential of artificial intelligence across various sectors, thereby laying a solid foundation for a sustainable digital future and advancing the UAE's strategic goal of becoming a global hub for technology and innovation."

This program will run for one full year, aiming to equip as many government employees as possible with expertise in artificial intelligence. Digital Dubai has developed a comprehensive plan as part of its digital transformation strategy, focusing on three key objectives: standardizing ICT skills across the government through a unified strategy and framework, improving the accessibility, availability, and quality of digital skills programs, and expanding the pool of digital talent in the Emirate of Dubai.