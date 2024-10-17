Dubai, UAE: Digital Dubai and e& UAE, the telecommunication arm of e& today announced a strategic partnership at Dubai Government pavilion during GITEX Global 2024 to become an official partner for the pavilion at GITEX for 2024, 2025 and 2026.

The agreement aligns with Digital Dubai's efforts to accelerate digital transformation and advance Dubai's digital landscape, in line with the Dubai Government’s vision for a smart and sustainable future.

The agreement supports Digital Dubai’s efforts to leverage its presence at GITEX to showcase the latest achievements in technology, as the enabler of digital transformation in the emirate. The partnership will also aim to address the evolving needs of Dubai’s citizens and businesses by developing cutting-edge digital solutions and services, from IoT to advanced AI and cloud computing, enhancing Dubai's smart city capabilities and significantly improve the quality of life for both residents and visitors.

With this ambitious focus, both parties are poised to foster a collaborative and transparent partnership that enhances this global event’s visibility and impact.

H.E. Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, said: "This cooperation marks a significant milestone in our efforts to connect industry leaders and innovators. We are thrilled to collaborate with e& UAE and look forward to showcasing their contributions to the digital community at GITEX Global. This collaboration embodies the unity of goals and visions towards the future of the digital city in light of the exceptional importance of the telecommunications sector in preparing the digital infrastructure and supporting all sectors towards digital maturity. We are proud of this partnership and appreciate the role of e& UAE in helping achieve Dubai’s efforts towards digitizing life in line with the directives of the wise leadership.”

Masood M Sharif Mahmood, CEO, e& UAE, said, "We are honored to join forces with Digital Dubai, which aligns perfectly with our vision to empower societies through technology and innovation. By combining our expertise and resources, we are poised to create innovative solutions that will benefit our citizens and create a more connected and digitally advanced Dubai."

This strategic collaboration will also focus on developing programs and initiatives that focus on developing next-generation talent, supporting growth, and enhancing digital experiences in Dubai reinforcing its position as a leading digital city and paving the way for a digital future.

About e& UAE

e& UAE embodies the telecom arm of e& in the UAE, with a mission to maximise stakeholder value, deliver an unparalleled customer experience and optimise business performance for sustainable growth and success.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE will grow core and digital services, enriching consumer value propositions with digital services catering to new consumer lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming.

e& UAE will continue to act as a trusted partner to enterprises in meeting their connectivity needs and beyond.

Bolstering its leadership position as a digital telco that champions customers in a hyper-connected digital world, e& UAE will pivot the new sustainable demand into future spaces such as private networks, autonomous vehicles, and AI.

To learn more about e& UAE, please visit: https://www.etisalat.ae.