Dubai: The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) organised a special ceremony to felicitate employees who successfully graduated from the ‘Ta’heel’ program, which is aimed at developing second-line leaders. His Excellency Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of DGHR Department honoured the graduates in the presence of senior officials from the Department and representatives from PwC Academy—the entity responsible for implementing the program.

DGHR and PwC Academy for consulting and training mutually launched this exceptional initiative, in a move to equip emerging leaders with the tools and expertise needed to predict future challenges, drive institutional transformation, and integrate artificial intelligence into diverse operational domains. It also aims to meet future needs and stay updated with global trends by empowering government talents through a comprehensive approach that combines behavioural, technical and strategic development.

H.E. Abdulla Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of DGHR Department, said: “The ‘Ta’heel’ program is in line with our goal to nurture second-line leaders by equipping them with state-of-the-art tools and skills that seamlessly integrate strategic thinking, technological expertise and modern leadership behaviours. This strategy enables participants to confidently navigate future challenges and seize opportunities presented by new technologies and artificial intelligence. Throughout this program, we have gained insights on the participants’ exceptional engagement and enthusiasm, further reflecting their commitment to continuous learning and personal development as fundamental drivers of Dubai’s future ambitions. At DGHR, our strategy centres on nurturing talents capable of leading transformative change and delivering meaningful impact within the government sector. We remain dedicated to developing, launching, and implementing innovative programs and initiatives that enhance the preparedness of Dubai Government employees and reinforce their key role in the ongoing journey of progress and modernisation.”

An intensive three-month learning journey was held from May to July 2025, which inspired and encouraged participants. The program focussed on a comprehensive range of advanced specialised modules, which included the fundamentals of strategic thinking, hands-on project management, mentoring and coaching, data-driven decision-making, as well as exploring the horizons of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and institutional change management. It further held final group projects focused on developing practical, actionable solutions tailored for the government workplace, which are aimed at enhancing employee happiness and supporting productivity.

Participants lauded the program as it served as an ideal opportunity to network with colleagues from various departments and share experience and insights. They emphasised that the technical and behavioural skills gained would have a direct and positive impact on their career pathways, improve their productivity and expand their professional horizons.

By designing and implementing exceptional programs that improve workforce preparedness and aid in government modernisation initiatives, DGHR plays a vital role in developing government talents. These programs support the accomplishment of national objectives and are in line with Dubai’s vision for excellence and leadership in institutional work.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com