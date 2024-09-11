Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) issued a circular, declaring that Sunday, September 15, 2024, (12 Rabi Al-Awwal 1446), will be a holiday for all government bodies, departments, and institutions on Prophet Muhammad’s birthday. The Department further announced that official work will resume from the following day, Monday, September 16.

The circular excludes departments, services and institutions that serve the public, manage public service facilities or have rotation shifts. Work timings of this category of employees will be determined as per operational requirements to ensure proper functioning of public facilities during the holiday.

On this special occasion, Dubai Government Human Resources Department conveys its heartfelt wishes to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, their Highnesses, the members of the UAE Supreme Council, rulers of the UAE, and all people and residents of the country.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com