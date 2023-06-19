Dubai, UAE: The number of users of ‘My Sustainable Living Programme’ by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has reached 607,657 residential customers since its launch in October 2018 until May 31, 2023. The programme, which is the first of its kind in the Middle East, enables customers to monitor, manage and control their consumption proactively online without needing to contact DEWA. It also helps them increase the efficiency of their electricity and water consumption to conserve precious resources. It encourages positive competition as they compare their monthly consumption with similar, highly efficient homes. This motivates them to make informed decisions based on updated data, and to take positive steps towards adopting a sustainable lifestyle.

‘My Sustainable Living Programme’ uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and behavioural science. It is available on DEWA’s website and smart app. The app is available on iOS, Android, Huawei and Apple Watch.

“We work according to the directives of the wise leadership to harness all technology solutions, the latest disruptive technologies and AI tools, to enhance the quality of life of society and reduce their carbon footprint. We spare no effort to engage all members of society in sustainable development efforts, and to achieve the highest rates of environmental protection along with achieving strong economic and social development. This supports the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, and the Dubai Demand Side Management Strategy 2030,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

‘My Sustainable Living Programme’ includes four main features, including a dashboard through which consumption comparisons are displayed with similar high-efficiency homes; a monthly report on consumption volume and patterns for customers to survey and make accurate comparisons; and tips to reduce waste and over-consumption.

Customers can use the many benefits and technical features of ‘My Sustainable Living Programme’. This is by logging into their DEWA accounts on the website or smart app, and updating their consumption patterns. DEWA interacts with its users through its website, smart app, email and text messages.

