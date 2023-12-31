Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has received the ISO 39001:2012 certification in Road Traffic Safety (RTS) Management Systems. This recognises DEWA’s excellence in meeting all the requirements and standards for RTS management systems. The certification reflects the implementation of all applicable traffic practices and laws in DEWA’s fleet of heavy and light vehicles. DEWA is one of the first international and local entities to obtain this certification.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, was awarded the certificate at DEWA headquarters, in the presence of Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources at DEWA; Zaal bin Zaal, Vice President of Supply Chain Management and Quality Health Safety & Environment at DEWA; Dr. Marcell Greeff, Deputy Sr. Manager of Health & Safety at DEWA; and Humaid Al Awadhi, Sr. Manager of Fleet Management at DEWA.

“This accomplishment consolidates DEWA’s position at the forefront of sustainable utilities, fully abiding by all local and international environmental and health & safety specifications. Obtaining this certification emphasises DEWA’s keenness to preserve lives and property, reduce costs resulting from traffic accidents and penalties, and enhance the happiness of all stakeholders. DEWA is committed to realising the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030, including Goal 3: Good Health and Well-being; and Goal 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities. As part of our social responsibility, we are committed to keep pace with developments in occupational health and safety. We seek to raise the awareness of society and our employees of health, safety, and environmental standards to become positive practices in their daily lives. In line with our Integrated Management Systems Policy, we aim to promote leading health and safety standards in all our projects and operations,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

DEWA was awarded the Supreme Achievement Award 2022 from the British Safety Council, which is considered the most prestigious award worldwide in health, safety, and the environment. In 2023, DEWA won the Globe of Honour for the 12th time and the Sword of Honour for the 16th time.

