Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has received the ISO 37301:2021 certification in Compliance Management and is considered one of the first international and local entities to obtain this certificate. This recognises the implementation of all applicable laws, legislation, and requirements in all its business.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, was awarded the certificate by the Bureau Veritas team, at DEWA headquarters, in the presence of Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, and Ali Almuwaijei, Vice President of Governance & Compliance at DEWA.

“DEWA follows the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to reach new levels in developing government work. We are committed to applying good governance, compliance, and transparency standards in all our operations. We conduct our business and operations in an honest, transparent, and ethical manner and as per the applicable UAE federal laws and the Emirate of Dubai legislations, and according to the highest standards of sustainability, efficiency, and reliability. DEWA seeks to enhance the culture of compliance among its employees and all stakeholders to continue to record the best results, support sustainability, and consolidate DEWA’s position as one of the best utilities worldwide. This is part of our efforts to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation committed to achieving net-zero by 2050,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“DEWA has established itself as a global leader in utility sector governance. Its robust governance practices set a benchmark for organisations worldwide. DEWA regularly benchmarks to incorporate effective governance into its comprehensive corporate framework, enhancing efficiency, productivity, and fostering creativity. This commitment reflects confidence among investors, ensuring transparency, accountability, and stakeholder protection, reinforcing DEWA’s reputation as a trusted utility provider,” added Al Tayer.

Waleed Bin Salman emphasised that the acquisition of this certification underscores DEWA’s steadfast commitment to upholding the highest standards in corporate governance and compliance. He noted that DEWA had adopted governance standards since 2008. All DEWA’s divisions and departments implement the best practices in good governance. This ensures a positive impact on DEWA’s productivity and customers’ experiences of its services.

In 2022, DEWA won three Global Good Governance (3G) Awards. These awards are presented annually by Cambridge IFA in the UK and major international companies compete for these awards. DEWA won the awards in ‘Leadership in Good Governance,’ ‘Excellence in Compliance and Conformance Activities,’ and ‘Commitment and Promotion of Good Governance Activities’ after a comprehensive auditing process conducted by the Cambridge IFA to ensure DEWA’s compliance with the highest international standards.

