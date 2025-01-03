Dubai, UAE: In the presence of HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), DEWA welcomed the new year 2025 by reviewing a comprehensive roadmap for utilising generative artificial intelligence (AI) and launching a strategic framework designed to integrate generative AI through Microsoft Copilot across all operational processes and services. The framework aims to enhance operational efficiency, improve customer experience and happiness, and consolidate DEWA’s position as a pioneer in government technological innovation. The event was attended by Marwan Bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and The Future, and the DEWA’s senior management team.

Al Tayer emphasised DEWA’s commitment to the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to keep pace with the latest global innovations and technologies.

“At DEWA, we anticipate and shape the future, in line with the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, by adopting innovative digital solutions that enhance the UAE’s competitiveness, ensure rapid responses to global changes and open new horizons for sustainable growth in the energy and water sectors,” said Al Tayer.

Al Tayer highlighted DEWA’s adoption of generative AI, including Microsoft Power Platform and Microsoft 365 Copilot smart assistant, which contributes to improving performance and productivity, as well as enhancing the happiness of employees and customers. DEWA began using AI in 2017 and was one of the first utilities globally to implement Microsoft’s Copilot. DEWA was also a pioneer in using ChatGPT to enhance its services and customer experience via its digital channels including its virtual employee, Rammas.

As part of its ongoing efforts to drive innovation and digital transformation, DEWA has expanded the use of generative AI to include a wide range of vital areas, including ‘Rammas for You’ and ‘Rammas for Work,’ information security, the SAP system, employees’ digital experience, DEWA’s Evaluation Centre, as well as human resources services, security policies, financial data, the customer eServices portal, IT Support Office services, governance and compliance procedures, future insights platforms, Power BI and LinkedIn Learning.