Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has nominated two employees to obtain PhD in Engineering at the University of California, Berkeley. The PhD programme is under the guidance of top research professors at the College of Engineering, University of California, Berkeley, San Francisco, USA. The nominated DEWA employees have completed their Masters in Future Energy Systems and Technology, as part of the inaugural batch of the unique and futuristic Master’s programme in Future Energy Systems & Technology in collaboration between DEWA and UC Berkeley. The nominated employees will spend 4 to 5 years full time at Berkeley, California researching in engineering subjects close to their work interests that can further DEWA and UAE’s capabilities in the engineering disciplines.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, congratulated the two nominated employees and said that DEWA invests in Emirati capabilities and provides the best possible educational opportunities. He expressed happiness at the progress of the DEWA – UC Berkeley Partnership especially the joint master’s programme in Future Energy Systems & Technology. 35 employees have graduated from Batch 1 and a total of 108 employees are currently enrolled in Batches 2 and 3 of the programme.

Al Tayer praised the University of California, Berkeley and its professors for their collaboration and hard work with DEWA that ensures a bright future for engineers at DEWA and the UAE. DEWA continuously strengthens and develops the capabilities of the next generation of leaders and young innovators in clean and renewable energy technologies. This is achieved via a clear strategy and a roadmap to transform Dubai into a hub for excellence and innovation in new technologies.

“DEWA supports the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to consolidate Dubai’s role as a leading hub for shaping the future. DEWA designed the programme, in collaboration with UC Berkeley, for Emirati employees to obtain their Masters. Through this leading programme, participants learn cutting edge subjects, such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Renewable Generation Systems, and Cybersecurity, among others, at the hands of the best and brightest in-class faculty from UC Berkeley,” added Al Tayer.

The study programmes cover future energy disciplines that blend research and practice. These include Advanced Power Systems Analysis, Power Electronics, System Controls and Protection, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, Renewable Generation Systems and Integration, Integrated Resource Planning, Grid Automation, and Water Desalination and Distribution Technology.

Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources at DEWA, said that DEWA launched the Masters in Future Energy Systems & Technology in cooperation with UC Berkeley in 2019. This supports the national strategy to empower young Emiratis and prepare them to assume leadership positions in various areas.