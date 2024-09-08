Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has launched the third edition of its humanitarian initiative ‘For Generations to Come’, as part of its social responsibility and commitment to achieving balance between economic, social, and environmental development. This initiative aims to prepare and distribute 2,500 school bags to school children from families with limited income, providing them with the necessary support to achieve academic success. This follows the success of last year's edition, which distributed 1,700 school bags. The initiative has witnessed active participation from DEWA’s subsidiaries as well as many government and private sector entities.

“The ‘For Generations to Come’ initiative supports the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, under the theme ‘Family: The Foundation of Our Nation’. The agenda aims to form stable families and prepare the upcoming generations to be confident, capable, and ready for the future while adhering to their identities. The initiative, part of DEWA’s social responsibility, reflects our commitment to supporting society, enhancing family happiness and cohesion, and providing the best educational standards for limited-income students. We place community work at the top of our priorities and are committed to upholding the values of community cohesion, a culture of giving, and making good deeds rooted in Emirati society, reflecting these values in positive actions and initiatives. DEWA’s social responsibility focuses on several areas, including economic, environmental, and social aspects, in addition to individuals within the framework of DEWA’s corporate values of Stakeholder Happiness, Sustainability, Innovation, Excellence, and Good Governance,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

The third edition of the ‘For Generations to Come’ initiative will see the participation of many of DEWA’s strategic partners, including Dubai Police, Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Customs, Dubai Land Department, Dubai Government Human Resources Department, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, and the Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC). DEWA’s subsidiaries, including Mai Dubai and Digital DEWA, will also participate. The Community Development Authority in Dubai and several public benefit associations in the UAE will receive and distribute the school bags, with the participation of volunteers from DEWA employees.

"The ‘For Generations to Come' initiative embodies the spirit of communal collaboration and unity, which are essential for fostering a united and prosperous community. By supporting students from low-income families, particularly those who are orphaned, we are not only addressing their academic needs but also nurturing their self-esteem and enabling them to pursue their educational and career aspirations. This programme reflects the UAE's deep-rooted culture of altruism and benevolence, strengthening societal bonds by ensuring that all students have access to equal educational opportunities, thus paving their way towards a successful academic journey. We commend Dubai Electricity and Water Authority for leading such an innovative programme and are grateful for the dedication of all contributors. This endeavour underscores the critical role of collective action and partnership across various sectors and individuals in enhancing the well-being, happiness, and security of every community member," said HE Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai.

"Our participation in the ‘For Generations to Come' initiative is a key part of our commitment to supporting Dubai’s strategic vision and achieving the objectives of the 'Dubai Social Agenda 33,' launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the foundations of a sustainable, cohesive, and progressive society. This project goes beyond providing school bags for students from low-income families; it aims to create an educational environment that enhances academic skills and social integration, aligning with a comprehensive plan to develop generations capable of taking on future responsibilities. Through this partnership, we reaffirm our unwavering dedication to embedding the values of social cohesion at the heart of our activities and helping Dubai to become a global model in human welfare and capacity development," said HE Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Land Department.

“Dubai Government Human Resources Department’s participation in the ‘For Generations to Come’ initiative reflects our steadfast commitment to empowering and developing our human resources. It also highlights our keen interest in creating the best possible educational environment for future generations. Our goal in participating in this humanitarian endeavour is to provide students with the necessary resources to become the leaders of tomorrow, while also reducing the burden on families and promoting a sense of social solidarity. We are delighted to collaborate with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and our strategic partners on this initiative and would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who has supported us throughout this journey. We are confident that this initiative will have a positive impact on students and their families. We affirm our commitment to continuing to support efforts aimed at developing human resources and empowering community members, particularly children and youth, as we recognise their immense potential and vital role in shaping a bright future for our society,” said HE Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department.

“Education is the cornerstone of progress and the foundation upon which we build our future. At Mai Dubai we believe that every child deserves the chance to learn, grow, and succeed which is what drives our commitment in supporting the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) humanitarian initiative ‘For Generations to Come’. As we start the 2024-2025 academic year we wish all students an excellent year ahead. May it be filled with learning, growth, and countless moments of inspiration,” said Abraham Kah , Chief Executive Officer of Mai Dubai.

