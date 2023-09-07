Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organised a ceremony to honour its strategic partners from the public and private sectors in the presence of HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA. This is part of DEWA’s efforts to recognise its partners’ efforts and their role as partners in success.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer honoured HE Sharif Al-Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs in the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure; HE Hesham Abdullah Al Qassim, Managing Director of Emirates NBD; HE Ahmad Saeed Bin Meshar Al Muhairi, Secretary General of the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai; HE Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC); HE Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy; HE Dr. Hamad Al Shaibani, Director General of the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai; HE Omar Bushahab, Executive Director of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment; HE Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation; HE Mishal Abdulkarim Julfar, Executive Director of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services; HE Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA-Dubai); HE Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation; Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du); HE Khalid Al Malik, Managing Director of Dubai Holding; Issam Galadari, Board Member of Nakheel; Raad Al-Saady, Vice Chairman & MD of ACWA Power; HE Othaiba Al Qaydi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Sustainable Communities at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment; HE Mohammad Al Ketbi, Deputy Director General of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA); HE Maj. Gen. Jamal bin Aded Al Muhairi, Assistant Director-General for Resources and Support Services Affairs at the Directorate General of Dubai Civil Defence; Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness at Dubai Police; Nasser Bu Shehab, Executive Director of the Planning and Governance Sector at Dubai Municipality, and a large number of representatives of DEWA’s partners from the government and private sector.

In his keynote speech at the event, Al Tayer said that DEWA organises the annual event to recognise its strategic partners and appreciate their efforts as partners in DEWA’s successes and achievements. DEWA has become one of the most distinguished global organisations, contributing to enhancing the competitiveness of Dubai and the UAE under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to provide a suitable and supportive environment for investment according to the highest standards of integrity and transparency.

Al Tayer emphasised that Dubai offers numerous opportunities for investors within a supportive business environment, an advanced legal and legislative system, ambitious development plans, major projects, and a state-of-the-art infrastructure according to the highest international standards. This has contributed to consolidating the Emirate’s position as an important investment destination that promotes entrepreneurship and attracts creative competencies and talents across all fields.

“At DEWA, we work closely with the government and private sectors and have strategic partnerships that support our shared vision to achieve the happiness of individuals and society and enhance Dubai’s global competitiveness. Stakeholder happiness is a primary goal in DEWA’s strategy. We are pleased that partners’ happiness about DEWA was over 92% in 2022. Our meeting today is significant, considering it is the Year of Sustainability and the UAE is hosting COP28 in Expo City Dubai. As partners, our efforts complement each other to consolidate the UAE’s global position in all areas especially in sustainability. At DEWA, we have important partnerships with the government and private sectors that support the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy over the next decade and position it among the top three economic cities in the world,” said Al Tayer.

“We collaborate with the private sector on major projects. One of our key projects is the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world, based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model. This week, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, DEWA signed an agreement with Masdar, Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, to build and operate the 1,800 megawatt (MW) sixth phase of the landmark Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, at a cost of up to AED 5.51 billion based on the IPP model. In February 2023, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, inaugurated the green data centre of Data Hub Integrated Solutions (Moro Hub), a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA. The centre, which is located at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, was developed in partnership with the private sector. It is recognised as the world’s largest solar-powered data centre by the Guinness World Records,” added Al Tayer.

Al Tayer explained that DEWA adopts an integrated framework based on the four pillars of Trust, Accountability, Transparency, and Fair Practices. This streamlines its work mechanisms, enhances service quality and promotes efficiency and productivity. Leveraging digitalisation opportunities and adopting best practices in Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) have contributed to DEWA’s attractive business profile as viewed by investors and led to the historic success of DEWA’s public listing that attracted US$ 85 billion demand and 37 times oversubscription. With the support of its partners, DEWA has achieved operating and financial benchmarks, surpassing prominent European and American utilities. In 2022, losses from electricity transmission and distribution networks were reduced to 2.2% compared to 6-7% in Europe and the USA. Water network losses were also reduced to 4.5% compared to around 15% in North America. DEWA has achieved a world record in electricity Customer Minutes Lost (CML) per year, recording 1.19 minutes per customer, compared to around 15 minutes recorded by leading utility companies in the European Union.

“I extend my appreciation to all our partners for your unwavering support and dedication. Your commitment to excellence and shared vision for a sustainable future is truly commendable. At DEWA, we remain committed to strengthening our partnerships and exploring new avenues for collaboration. Together, we will continue to push boundaries, embrace change, and drive sustainable development in line with the UAE's vision for the future. Let me emphasise that we always welcome your feedback and suggestions to strengthen our strategic partnership and attain higher levels of success, excellence and mutual achievements,” concluded Al Tayer.

Representatives of the organisations and companies that were honoured praised DEWA’s keenness to recognise the efforts of its partners, emphasising their commitment to enhancing cooperation with DEWA and continuing their efforts towards more achievements.

