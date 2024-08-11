Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) will highlight its relentless efforts to make the UAE the best country in the world in including and empowering People of Determination at the 6th AccessAbilities Expo 2024. The exhibition is held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group. DEWA is the Strategic Partner of the event, which will take place from 7 to 9 October 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. DEWA’s stand at the exhibition will showcase its outstanding services and initiatives for the inclusion and empowerment of People of Determination, as well as its sustainable facilities to meet all their needs and aspirations on an equal basis with others.

“We are pleased to support the AccessAbilities Expo, which continues to grow exponentially every year. The exhibition enhances the UAE’s position as a leading country in including and empowering People of Determination. AccessAbilities Expo is an important platform to showcase our pioneering efforts to achieve the vision of our wise leadership and consolidate Dubai’s inspiring model in empowering People of Determination, elevating their quality of life, and supporting their effective contribution in all fields,” said Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources at DEWA.

"The participation of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority in the exhibition constitutes a qualitative addition to this global event, given their significant track record and numerous achievements in the field of empowering and improving the quality of life for People of Determination in the UAE and guiding them towards realising their future aspirations," said Ghassan Suleiman, CEO of AccessAbilities Expo.

- Ends –

For more information, please contact:

Shaikha Almheiri / Mohammad Almheiri / Ribal Dayekh Afaf Abaza / Mohammed Meshal

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority Hattlan Media

shaikha.almheiri@dewa.gov.ae / Mohammad.almheiri@dewa.gov.ae / Ribal.Dayekh@dewa.gov.ae

afaf@hattlan.com / mohammed@hattlan.com

For more information, please visit DEWA’s website www.dewa.gov.ae

DEWA’s social media accounts:

https://www.facebook.com/dewaofficial

https://www.youtube.com/dewaofficial

https://twitter.com/dewaofficial

https://www.instagram.com/dewaofficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dewaofficial