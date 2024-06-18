Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has successfully concluded the third batch of the Capacity Building Programme, designed to prepare Emirati experts in leadership and excellence. Participants are mid-level managers within specialised technical fields at DEWA. The Capacity Building Programme, aimed at enhancing participants' skills in corporate excellence, assists graduates in aligning their divisions with the latest criteria and requirements of the government excellence system and the Dubai Government Excellence Program (DGEP) organised by the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of Dubai. This is accomplished through the application of various assessment tools for continuous improvement.

21 trainees from various divisions took part in the intensive programme overseen by experts in corporate excellence and specialists in DEWA's key technical and administrative domains. The percentage of trainees’ satisfaction towards the programme reached 97%. The programme included field visits and practical training sessions simulating evaluation processes and the preparation of evaluation reports. Drawing on the extensive experience of DEWA's top management in excellence, corporate development, and assessment, as well as expertise from DEWA staff, the programme provides comprehensive training and guidance to the participants.

“The visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, serves as the cornerstone for excellence in Dubai and a driving force in fostering a culture of sustainable excellence supported by Emirati men and women. This not only enhances our preparedness for the future but also uplifts the lives and happiness of our people, propelling government efforts to achieve global leadership standards and bolstering Dubai's competitiveness. At DEWA, we firmly believe that excellence is a fundamental value and that our most valuable asset is our human capital. We are dedicated to nurturing Emiratis to become the next generation of sustainable leaders and to realise our national aspirations. This underscores our unparalleled expertise, which has become a global role model in excellence, leadership, adaptability to change, and navigating global developments,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“DEWA has become a benchmark for corporate maturity in the field of excellence. We adopt excellence and leadership as daily practices that foster wider horizons of development, growth, and prosperity. By doing so, we set new standards in government work and ensuring the happiness of all stakeholders,” said Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA.

