Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has announced that in 2023, for the fourth consecutive year, DEWA completed all strategic indicators in the field of including and empowering people of determination (POD), most notably the happiness of employees of determination (EOD), and the happiness of their families about the safe and inclusive work environment at DEWA, as well as equal job opportunities. The happiness of EODs reached 100% in 2023, while the happiness of their families reached 97.21%. The percentage of community happiness about DEWA’s support for POD reached 94.27%, while the happiness rate of customers of determination about DEWA’s services reached 97.48%.

Al Tayer highlighted that DEWA aligns its strategy with local and federal strategies to empower and include POD. DEWA supports the national efforts to enhance the contributions of POD in promoting sustainable development on an equal basis with others. DEWA enables this vital segment in society to play their role positively as capable individuals. As a socially responsible and POD inclusive organisation, DEWA continues to launch, implement, and sponsor inspiring and practical initiatives to enhance the inclusion of POD into work and society. The number of community programmes and initiatives sponsored by DEWA between 2015 and 2023 for the inclusion and empowerment of POD reached 95 programmes.

“We aim to promote Dubai’s inspiring model in including and empowering POD in society. DEWA is committed to achieving the objectives of the National Policy for Empowering People of Determination. DEWA has allocated a wide range of comprehensive services and facilities for POD at its Customer Happiness Centres, Future Customer Happiness Centres, Customer Care Centre, and DEWA’s website and smart app. We are keen to implement the best practices of inclusive employment to prepare and employ POD in DEWA. We provide an inclusive and positive working environment that encourages them to continue to develop and excel, channel their energies, and prove their capabilities,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

DEWA implements the latest international practices and technologies to facilitate the access of employees and customers of determination to information, services, buildings, and facilities. DEWA has retrofitted all its new buildings and facilities in accordance with the Dubai Universal Design Code by 100%. DEWA’s website compliance scored 100%, while the smart app scored 10/10 by the 2022 POD Accessibility Evaluation Report by Digital Dubai Authority. In 2023, DEWA received the Golden Certificate ‘Accessible UNI’ from Dubai Municipality for its Head Office Building, Burj Nahar Customer Happiness Centre, Sustainable Building in Al Quoz, DEWA Campus for Occupational and Academic Development in Al Hudaiba, the Innovation Centre, the R&D Centre, Al Warsan Building, the Centre for Assessment and Development of Human Resources at Al Najma, and the Distribution Power Division Complex in Al Ruwayyah.

