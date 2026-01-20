Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has enhanced its capabilities in operating and monitoring water networks through the adoption of advanced smart technologies and a robust digital infrastructure. This enables round-the-clock remote monitoring and control of water networks through the ‘Open Platform Communication Gateway for Data Exchange Between Multiple Water OT Systems’, which has been patented in the UAE. This initiative is part of DEWA’s ongoing efforts to enhance the reliability and efficiency of critical water infrastructure and support comprehensive digital transformation in operational network management, in line with global best practice.

The solution is currently being implemented within DEWA’s Water and Civil Division, where it has delivered tangible results. These include significant cost savings, shorter implementation timelines for operational procedures, enhanced data exchange efficiency across different operating systems and faster decision-making in sensitive operational environments.

“DEWA continues to strengthen its global leadership in adopting advanced digital solutions for managing critical infrastructure, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to build future-ready cities based on innovation and sustainability. This achievement reflects DEWA’s commitment to developing innovative digital solutions that enhance infrastructure efficiency and sustainability, and reinforce its position as a global leader in utilities management, according to the highest standards of reliability and future readiness. The solution also aligns with DEWA’s digital transformation journey and its investment in Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things. It is an advanced model for leveraging open-source technologies and smart software to improve water system efficiency, enhance network readiness, ensure round-the-clock service continuity and support Dubai’s strategies for digital transformation and operational excellence, while strengthening our ability to anticipate future challenges in the water and infrastructure sectors,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

The solution was developed using more than 2,500 lines of software code based on the open-source Python platform. It operates a complex system with full redundancy, including main and emergency disaster recovery command and control centres, supported by fully redundant real-time application servers operating 24/7. The system enables remote monitoring and control of critical water infrastructure and can read and extract data from more than 150,000 database entries in less than 30 seconds.

Abdullah Obaidullah, Executive Vice President of Water and Civil at DEWA, said: “This solution is a significant advancement in the management of water operating systems, unifying and integrating operational data sources into a single, resilient and secure platform. It has enabled us to improve monitoring and control efficiency, reduce operational time and enhance network reliability, supporting service sustainability and keeping pace with Dubai’s urban and development growth.”

