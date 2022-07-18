Dubai, UAE: During the first half of 2022, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) commissioned a new 400/132 kV substation in Al Qusais Industrial Area 5, and ten 132/11 kV substations in different areas in Dubai. This is part of DEWA’s efforts to provide an advanced infrastructure that keeps pace with the increasing demand for energy in Dubai. The substations have a total conversion capacity of 3500 megavolt-amperes (MVA). The projects included 400kV overhead lines and 132kV underground cables totalling 100 kilometres to connect them with DEWA’s network.

The total cost of these substations reached 1.715 billion, with over 21 million safe working hours without injuries in accordance with the highest standards of security, health, and safety.

“We work in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to provide an advanced and integrated infrastructure for electricity and water according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, efficiency, and safety. This meets the growing demand and keeps pace with the sustainable development needs of Dubai. Commissioning the new substations is part of DEWA’s efforts to increase the capacity and efficiency of the power transmission network in the area and meet the requirements of customers, developers, and the business sector,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Al Tayer noted that the total value of DEWA’s investments in electricity transmission projects between 2021 and 2024 is AED 10 billion. This includes AED 2 billion for 400 kV transmission projects and AED 8 billion for 132 kV projects. He explained that DEWA increases the capacity of electricity generation, transmission, and distribution networks based on the demand forecast up to 2031. These plans are implemented according to the highest quality standards while optimising resources.

Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President of Transmission Power at DEWA, said that the new substations have been implemented according to the highest standards of quality, efficiency, and safety, using the latest digital technologies for transmission stations. This is part of DEWA’s efforts to promote digital transformation in all its operations and services. Inaugurating these substations increases the total number of 400 kV substations currently in service to 26, and the total number of 132 kV substations to 329.

The 400/132 kV substation was implemented in Al Qusais Industrial Area 5, while the 132/11 kV substations are located in Al Barsha South, Jebel Ali, Al Furjan, Al Merkad, Business Bay, Umm Hurair, Wadi Al Safa, Oud Al Muteena, Al Riqqa, and Al Wasl.