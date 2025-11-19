DUBAI, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), met Chris White-Horne, Deputy CEO & Chief Delivery Officer at the UK Space Agency on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow at Dubai World Central. The meeting explored potential collaboration in space technology to enhance the efficiency, reliability and sustainability of utility services.

The meeting was attended by Marwan Bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future, and Dr Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources.

Discussions centred on DEWA’s pioneering Space-D programme, which leverages nanosatellites and advanced space technologies to improve the planning, operation and maintenance of electricity and water networks – supporting the UAE’s National Space Strategy 2030 and complementing the UK’s ambitions in the global space sector.

Al Tayer highlighted the landmark achievements of DEWA’s Space-D programme, launched in January 2021 by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. This initiative established DEWA as the world’s first utility to harness nanosatellites to optimise electricity and water networks.

Al Tayer stressed that Space-D is a cornerstone of DEWA’s strategy to integrate Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies – such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence and blockchain – into its operations, directly supporting its technological transformation and advancing several strategic national and global initiatives, including the UAE National Space Strategy 2030.

The programme also aligns with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and Dubai Net-Zero Carbon Emissions 2025 by enhancing monitoring and efficiency at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world – helping Dubai achieve its goal of generating 100% of its energy from clean sources by 2050.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer stated, “At DEWA, we are committed to leveraging cutting-edge technologies to support the UAE’s vision and enhance our global competitiveness. Our Space-D programme is a testament to this commitment, and we are eager to explore collaborative opportunities with the United Kingdom. Such international partnerships in space technology can accelerate innovation, improve the sustainability of our utilities, and contribute to a brighter future for all.”

Al Tayer outlined the Space-D programme’s robust infrastructure, including DEWA SAT-1 nanosatellite, launched in January 2022, which tests direct-to-satellite long-range (LoRa) communication from custom-designed IoT terminals to enable substation condition monitoring, weather station integration, and water transmission line surveillance in areas with limited connectivity; it is complemented by the DEWA SAT-2, launched in April 2023, which provides high-resolution imagery and greenhouse gas measurements for applications such as monitoring seawater temperature and salinity near desalination plants, detecting oil spills, fog estimation, and tracking the progress of new asset construction; this orbital network is supported by a dedicated ground station at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park and a system of IoT terminals that facilitate communication and use thermal imaging to monitor the health of high-voltage transmission lines, substations, and solar power stations.

Chris White-Horne, commented, “The UK is dedicated to fostering international collaboration in the growing space sector. DEWA's groundbreaking work in applying space technology to utility management is incredibly impressive. We see significant potential for knowledge sharing and joint innovation that can not only benefit our two countries but also set a new global standard for how space technology can enhance essential services on Earth.”