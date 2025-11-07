Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) launched the fourth batch of the For Her programme, in collaboration with Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU), under the theme ‘Women Create Tomorrow: A Vision that Transcends the Present’. The initiative is part of DEWA’s ongoing efforts to develop the leadership and innovation skills of its female employees. Over a nine-month period, 25 participants will engage in a series of interactive workshops and training courses led by HBMSU experts, exploring topics such as transformational leadership, effective communication, change management, emotional intelligence and institutional innovation.

“At DEWA, we work closely with our partners across the public and private sectors, as well as local and international academic institutions, to support UAE’s pioneering model to empower Emirati women at all levels. Our outstanding initiatives are designed to keep pace with the nation’s development and ensure everyone has a fair opportunity to contribute to building a better future. These efforts support the growth of inclusive, prosperous societies and sustainable, knowledge-driven economies – paving the way for a brighter tomorrow for current and future generations. We are proud to support the DEWA Women’s Committee in its initiatives to encourage female employees to grow professionally and academically, and to take on leadership roles in strategic thinking and decision-making as they represent the UAE at national and global forums. Their contributions are vital to our vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation committed to achieving net zero by 2050,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

HE Dr Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of HBMSU, said: “Our continued collaboration with DEWA reflects a strategic partnership founded on a shared vision to empower Emirati women to become a key driving force in the journey of institutional transformation and future-making. The programme represents a pioneering national model for developing women’s competencies and equipping them with leadership and innovative knowledge and skills that strengthen their presence in positions of influence and decision-making. Guided by our mission to promote the culture of lifelong learning and to embed the principles of smart leadership and sustainability, we work alongside our partners to prepare talent capable of innovation and positive impact across vital sectors, while inspiring new generations of female leaders.”