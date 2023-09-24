Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed HE Ali Mohammed Al Balushi, Attorney-General of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The meeting aimed to enhance cooperation between the two sides and exchange expertise in various aspects of excellence, innovation, and digital transformation as well as highlight DEWA’s best practices and global experiences in these vital areas.

“DEWA is keen to develop and enhance its strategic relations with various government departments and organisations, and to strengthen cooperation to achieve the desired integration of all government organisations in the UAE. This is in line with the vision of HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai,” said Al Tayer.

During the meeting, Al Tayer emphasised DEWA’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with its partners at the local and federal levels to serve the UAE’s strategic objectives. He highlighted DEWA’s efforts in digital transformation, and promoting investments in innovation and providing a positive work environment that motivates creativity and innovation. This contributes to developing sustainable solutions to current and future challenges, enhancing the UAE’s position as one of the most innovative and future-ready countries worldwide. Al Tayer noted that DEWA adopts the Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), data analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and blockchain to add value to its services according to the highest standards of quality, availability, reliability, and efficiency. DEWA uses digital platforms, smart meters, and advanced monitoring systems to enable efficient energy management and provide exceptional services, enhance innovation, and utilise modern technologies. This ensures a more sustainable and efficient future for the energy and water sectors.

Al Tayer commended Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution Office’s efforts in digital transformation and its success in providing a distinguished experience of judicial technical services to enhance customers’ happiness.

“In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE, Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, we work closely with partners and distinguished and effective entities. The Public Prosecution is committed to developing partnerships and DEWA is one of the most effective and active organisations that have received local and international awards in various fields,” said Al Balushi.

Al Balushi commended DEWA’s efforts and thanked Al Tayer for the services, programmes, administrative practices, technological applications and smart electronic systems that were presented. These contribute to exchanging experiences and best practices as well as train employees and customers on innovations to achieve global leadership.

