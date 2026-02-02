Abu Dhabi, UAE: As part of ongoing efforts to elevate quality of life across the Emirate, the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has launched a project in collaboration with relevant entities to study the redevelopment of Mussafah to enhance its role as a premier industrial and investment hub.

The initial phase of the study project will focus on revitalising the district’s waterfront, with plans to deliver expansive green spaces that enhance public facilities and preserve the area's unique identity.

Complementing these plans, the Department has increased inspection operations and awareness campaigns targeting residents and business owners in the area to ensure compliance with municipal regulations and curb irregular practices, while also addressing visual and environmental distortions. These measures are designed to enhance public health, safety, and urban cleanliness, as well as support ongoing efforts to address residential overoccupancy.

Through this project, the DMT plans to address future needs, improve essential services, attract further investment, and deliver an integrated work-and-living environment that supports both economic growth and social well-being. As part of this, improvement works are being planned for major roads, including the Mussafah–Al Ain Road (E30) and Street 8, to enhance traffic flow for all users and the transport of commercial goods.

Commenting as Head of the Project Supervisory Committee, His Excellency Eng. Eisa Mubarak Almazrouei, Acting Director General of Infrastructure Development at the Department of Municipalities and Transport, said: “Mussafah plays a pivotal role as a key centre for industry and trade in Abu Dhabi. This study, undertaken alongside our strategic partners, aims to explore the adoption of innovative solutions in infrastructure, transportation, and smart urban design to enhance the district’s competitiveness so it becomes a global benchmark for economic zones.”

Additional information regarding the project and its various stages will be shared in due course.