The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has approved a new batch of 32 private notaries, following their taking of the legal oath before His Excellency Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Judicial Department.

This step activates the granting of legal authority to perform the functions of notarizing and attesting documents, within an integrated regulatory framework aimed at expanding the scope of private notary services, accelerating transaction completion, and meeting the needs of individuals and the business sector.

Al Abri stated that strengthening this sector with qualified group of legal professionals reflects the vision of the wise leadership to deliver services characterized by the highest levels of efficiency and flexibility.

He highlighted the commitment to developing partnerships with the private sector to provide multiple, streamlined options for completing transactions, while adhering to technical and legal oversight standards that safeguard rights.

He added that this step embodies the Judicial Department’s efforts to entrench a flexible model aligned with Abu Dhabi’s economic ambitions. This qualitative addition of legal talent facilitates access to notarization services through accredited law firms and enables the completion of transactions with high flexibility in accordance with approved regulations, thereby enhancing ease of doing business and supporting the Emirate’s global competitiveness.

He further explained that the approval of new batch of private notaries came after they successfully completed intensive training and qualification programs covering legal and procedural aspects, in addition to technical training on advanced electronic systems.

Under this approval, private notaries are entrusted with official notarization powers through the unified electronic system adopted by the Judicial Department, ensuring the highest levels of security and reliability, as well as real-time and accurate quality monitoring and verification of legal procedures.