Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: As part of Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts to strengthen education quality and uphold high academic standards, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), led by its newly appointed Chairman H.E. Mohamed Al Qadi, conducted visits to two schools: Sheikh Zayed Private Academy for Boys private school and Al Ghad charter school.

The visits focused on recognizing strong academic performance and reinforcing the importance of national identity and future-ready skills, reflecting ADEK’s commitment to developing well-rounded learners.

Sheikh Zayed Private Academy for Boys achieved an Outstanding rating in both Irtiqaa Inspection Framework and National Identity Mark, placing it among the top-performing schools in the emirate. ADEK’s performance reviews support transparency for parents and provide clarity on school options, helping ensure students receive a learning experience that prepares them to compete on a global stage.

Additionally, the school was recognized as a runner-up in the ADEK Awards for Best Arabic Program last year, reflecting its ongoing efforts to strengthen Arabic language proficiency and cultural identity among students.

The visit continued at Al Ghad School, which holds a unique position as the first charter school in Abu Dhabi to graduate a cohort. The school continues to build positive academic momentum, with improving student outcomes and strong performance in Mathematics and Science, further advancing the impact of the charter school model. Its pioneering Class of 2025 secured placements at leading UAE and international universities, including top global institutions such as the University of Melbourne, the University of New South Wales, and the University of Sydney. Alumni from the first cohort took part in the visit and reflected on how the school supported their preparedness for higher education through academic guidance, skills development, and early exposure to post-school pathways, while also sharing their ongoing academic experiences and future aspirations.

Al Ghad School continues to support the development of well-rounded students, with many engaging across a range of disciplines, including arts, poetry, and sports. During the visit, a number of students had the opportunity to showcase their talents, reflecting the school’s emphasis on recognizing individual strengths.

The visit included engagement with parents, who shared perspectives on their children’s learning journeys, progression to graduation, and transitions to post-school pathways, underscoring the importance of a collaborative approach between schools and families in supporting student development.

The visit concluded with a focus group workshop that brought together ADEK representatives and outstanding Al Ghad students, joined by peers from across Aldar Education schools, to hear directly from them on their learning experiences and perspectives on topics including AI adaptation, cultural belonging, Arabic language proficiency, and passions beyond academia, such as entrepreneurship, sports and arts, reflecting ADEK’s emphasis on aligning future-ready skills with cultural belonging, identity, and students’ personal passions.

These visits underline ADEK’s approach to engaging directly with schools, educators, and students, and highlight the importance of close collaboration in driving academic excellence across Abu Dhabi’s education system.

About Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK)

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) is the Education Sector regulator across the Emirate. It oversees and provides services throughout a learner’s journey from early education to university and beyond. It also champions inclusivity for People of Determination in the mainstream schooling system and by providing specialized schools.

Across Early Childhood and K-12, ADEK licenses and regulates nurseries and private schools in Abu Dhabi while also legislating, mandating, and managing its own Charter Schools and 2 schools for People of Determination.

ADEK also annually provides distinguished Abu Dhabi students with full scholarships and support to study at the best universities around the world. In addition, the Department audits and enhances the delivery of Higher Education in Abu Dhabi, attracting Higher Education Institutions to open the required Program or schools that serve Abu Dhabi’s needs while championing a student and faculty-friendly ecosystem in the Emirate.

With a vision to Empower Education. Empower Minds. Empower the Future, ADEK recognizes that every learner is different, and a diversity of teaching methods are essential for students to succeed. To that effect, ADEK partners with stakeholders to enable a great education system to flourish in Abu Dhabi and nurture future-ready graduates who have the 21st-century skills required to sustain and carry forward Abu Dhabi’s vision.