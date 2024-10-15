Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) is showcasing several key initiatives at GITEX Global 2024 as part of its efforts to enhance the Emirate of Abu Dhabi through state-of-the-art technologies and forward-thinking solutions.

Among the applications being presented is the City Management – Liveability through Digital Twin and AI Technologies project, which focuses on creating interconnected urban environments that respond to the needs of their inhabitants. Its central feature is a platform that visualises liveability scores in real time through a dynamic 3D city model, allowing city planners and decision-makers to optimise the quality of life of residents across the emirate. By integrating the data gathered with existing infrastructure, it enables holistic planning, predictive analytics, and scenario simulations to forecast future impacts. This allows for data-driven choices that enhance resource allocation and identify areas for improvement, ensuring that results are tailored to the needs of different districts. Accessible through secure, web-based applications as part of the urban management ecosystem, it can be used by planners, policymakers, and government agencies to ensure the establishment of an informed, responsive urban development.

DMT is also showcasing its pioneering AI Enabled Construction Journey, an AI-driven platform designed to streamline the architectural review process by significantly reducing human error and accelerating plan approvals. The transformational system consists of two integral components: the first reviews BIM 3D models to ensure alignment with building regulations, while the second converts traditional 2D architectural drawings into 3D models using generative AI. This innovation significantly aids consultants, particularly those applying for permits for private residential villas, by simplifying the submission process and enhancing compliance.

Attendees moreover can explore Properties Space, a comprehensive digital hub that centralises the emirate’s real estate services on the the TAMM platform. Designed to simplify property management for owners, investors, and tenants, it offers tools for purchasing, selling, renting, and managing properties, along with interactive maps, utility data, real estate statistics, and professional directories. By providing detailed information on contracts, leases, and expansion projects, it helps tenants find suitable homes and supports investors in making insightful choices.

Visitors and industry insiders can also discover the Integrated Transport Centre’s (AD Mobility) Smart Mobility Analytics Framework (Fusion). Fusion is an AI engine that provides in-depth insights into commuters’ transportation needs. Utilising a vast dataset of over 70 billion rows, the intelligent platform employs advanced data mining and machine learning techniques to create a comprehensive view of transportation patterns and user behaviour. Along with evaluating the performance of transportation networks and identifying gaps in data, it also anticipates future challenges, ultimately empowering stakeholders to make informed decisions that enhance service quality and infrastructure development.

DMT’s participation in GITEX Global 2024 reflects its dedication to advancing the Emirate's urban landscape through technological innovation. By showcasing these initiatives, the Department is engaging with stakeholders from around the world, driving meaningful discussions on best practices, and further solidifying Abu Dhabi's reputation as a hub for sustainable city planning.

About the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT)

Established in 2019, the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) was created by merging the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities with the Department of Transport.

DMT’s mandate is simple: devising, delivering, and developing services that enable the entire Abu Dhabi community to realise its full potential, while strengthening the Emirate’s reputation as world-class destination to live, work, and visit. Empowered by the values of good governance, the department actively supports the Abu Dhabi government's ambition to spearhead progressive urban planning and transportation, resulting in economic growth and transformative investments across the Emirate.

From infrastructure, facilities, and transportation to pedestrian and cycling pathways, parks, schools, places of worship, and more, DMT strives to meet every resident's needs and enhance their overall quality of life.

This is achieved by providing efficient services across three regional municipalities - Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra – and overseeing the ongoing development of the Emirate’s land, air, and maritime transport networks.

Driven by innovation and sustainability, the DMT aims to build smart cities, adapt to change, and sustain prosperity for future generations across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

