Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has released the digital edition of its Legislation Encyclopedia, offering a comprehensive resource for its stakeholders, customers and the public. The digital encyclopedia has been revised to include all legislations related to the Department’s responsibilities and operations.

It aims to enhance legal awareness and consolidate legal references, in addition to supporting the DMT's efforts to oversee sustainable urban development, advance its municipal services, and its enhancement of Abu Dhabi’s integrated transport system.

The comprehensive volume features eight sections, which include legislations related to the establishment of the Department and its affiliated entities; the real estate sector; construction and building works; urban planning and infrastructure; public appearance, health and public serenity; environment, health and safety; integrated transport in addition to contractors and consultancy offices classification.

Key features of the recently introduced digital Legislation Encyclopedia include an AI-enabled search function, which provides semantically accurate results to help users find relevant information efficiently. Additionally, a Chat GPT-enabled virtual counselor, capable of multilingual support, will be available to provide answers and legal references.

Legal and Government Affairs Sector at DMT explained that the launch of the digital Legislative Encyclopedia represents a significant milestone in the Department’s commitment to regulatory excellence and technological innovation. It provides customers and partners with a seamless, free of cost access to essential legislative information, while supporting the government’s vision of fostering a robust legal framework that strengthens the Emirate’s global reputation.

It can be accessed through DMT’s website or a dedicated app available on the Apple Store and Google Play by searching “Legislation Encyclopedia.”

About the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT)

Established in 2019, the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi (DMT) was created by merging the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities with the Department of Transport.

Our mandate is simple: devise, deliver, and develop services that enable the entire Abu Dhabi community to realise its full potential, as well as strengthen the Emirate’s reputation as world-class destination to live, work, and visit. Empowered by the values of good governance, we actively support the Abu Dhabi government's ambition to spearhead progressive urban planning and transportation that result in economic growth and transformative investments across the Emirate.

From infrastructure, facilities and transportation to pedestrian and cycling pathways, parks, schools, places of worship, and more, DMT strives to meet every resident's needs and enhance their overall quality of life.

We achieve this by providing efficient services across three regional municipalities - Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra – in addition to overseeing the ongoing development of the Emirate’s land, air, and maritime transport networks.

Driven by innovation and sustainability, DMT aims to build smart cities, adapt to change, and sustain prosperity for future generations across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

