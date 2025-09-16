Abu Dhabi – The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) announced that more than 30 million square metres of Gross Floor Area (GFA) – the international standard used by urban planners and architects to calculate the total floor area of buildings – were greenlit across the Emirate between January and June 2025.

This achievement represents a 133% increase compared with the same period in 2024, making it one of the fastest urban growth trajectories in Abu Dhabi.

The projects cover a wide range of land uses, including residential neighbourhoods, commercial districts, healthcare and educational facilities, hospitality and industrial zones, as well as integrated mixed-use communities. Collectively, these projects are set to enhance economic opportunities, attract investment, and improve the quality of life for residents across Abu Dhabi City and the Al Ain and Al Dhafra Regions.

Commenting on the milestone, His Excellency Abdulla Mohamed Al Blooshi, Acting Executive Director of the Planning and Infrastructure Sector at DMT, said: “We are not merely approving buildings, we are shaping communities. These approvals reflect Abu Dhabi’s long-term vision to create vibrant neighbourhoods, attract international investment, and deliver an exceptional standard of living.”

The Department further reaffirmed that by maintaining this pace of urban development, Abu Dhabi continues to position itself as a global model of sustainable, resilient, and people-centric city planning.

About the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT)

Established in 2019, the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) was created by merging the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities with the Department of Transport.

DMT’s mandate is simple: devising, delivering, and developing services that enable the entire Abu Dhabi community to realise its full potential, while strengthening the Emirate’s reputation as world-class destination to live, work, and visit. Empowered by the values of good governance, the department actively supports the Abu Dhabi government's ambition to spearhead progressive urban planning and transportation, resulting in economic growth and transformative investments across the Emirate.

From infrastructure, facilities, and transportation to pedestrian and cycling pathways, parks, schools, places of worship, and more, DMT strives to meet every resident's needs and enhance their overall quality of life.

This is achieved by providing efficient services across three regional municipalities - Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra – and overseeing the ongoing development of the Emirate’s land, air, and maritime transport networks.

Driven by innovation and sustainability, the DMT aims to build smart cities, adapt to change, and sustain prosperity for future generations across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

