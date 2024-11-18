In line with continued global leadership in overcoming water scarcity challenges, The Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi is intensifying its preparations as the host of the International Desalination and Water Reuse World Congress (IDRA World Congress 2024).

Held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition and Convention Centre (ADNEC) from December 8 to 12, under the theme ‘Addressing Water Scarcity,’ the water industry’s flagship event for over forty years, will bring together global experts to showcase and discuss the latest innovations and trends in water desalination and reuse technologies as well as decarbonization efforts that align with climate action and carbon reduction goals.

The Congress will spotlight cutting-edge integrated water resource management and technologies and their role in boosting efficiency and sustainability, the need for innovation to ensure we preserve natural water resources for future generations, as well as best practices that promote responsible consumption for humanity’s most vital resource.

His Excellency Ahmed Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi, emphasized the event's significance: "The IDRA World Congress 2024 represents a critical moment to address the increasingly perilous issue of global water security. It serves as a distinguished platform for thought leaders, experts, and stakeholders from across the globe to convene, exchange insights, and collaboratively explore forward-looking strategies to combat water scarcity. The Congress highlights the most advanced technologies in desalination and water reuse, the nexus of water-energy-food security, catalyzing international partnerships and investment for groundbreaking solutions that drive greater water efficiency, sustainability, and resilience for future generations."

He added: "The Congress underscores Abu Dhabi's leadership in driving sustainable development, particularly in the water sector. The launch of the 'Mohammed bin Zayed Water Initiative' is a testament to our continuous efforts to combat global water scarcity, promote international collaboration, and raise awareness about this critical issue."

Al Rumaithi further noted that the Department of Energy is committed to supporting both local and global initiatives to address water scarcity through innovative, sustainable solutions. The Department has implemented a series of regulations, policies, and strategic initiatives designed to optimize the use of renewable energy solutions with desalinated and recycled water, ensuring its long-term availability for future generations.

Water scarcity has become a global crisis demanding immediate attention. According to the United Nations World Water Development Report, by 2050, nearly 6 billion people could face water shortages due to rising demand, dwindling supplies, and increasing pollution driven by rapid population growth and industrialization.

Shannon McCarthy, IDRA Secretary General, stated: "At IDRA, we are committed to advancing global collaboration and driving innovative solutions to the growing water crisis. The IDRA World Congress 2024 in Abu Dhabi, in partnership with the Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi, will be a pivotal platform, bringing together the brightest minds in desalination, water reuse, and renewable energy. This marks the Congress’s return to Abu Dhabi after 30 years, reflecting the emirate’s continued leadership in water sustainability and innovation. Our goal is to accelerate progress toward a future where the interdependence of the water-energy-food nexus is recognized and addressed, especially in the face of climate change. The insights and innovations shared here will tackle immediate challenges and help build a more resilient, sustainable future for all."

IDRA 2024 aims to be a catalyst for addressing the urgent global challenges by fostering international collaboration and driving forward innovative solutions to secure water sustainability for future generations. Abu Dhabi stands at the forefront of this effort, showcasing its leadership in the global fight against water scarcity.”

A highlight of the Congress will be the ministerial stream on December 9, Leaders’ Summit on December 10, where influential figures from across the globe will converge on Abu Dhabi to discuss the future of water management. The summit will focus on harnessing advanced technologies to drive more effective water management practices and emphasize the critical role of education in fostering international collaboration to tackle water scarcity.

The Congress will address key topics, including integrated water resource management, focusing on desalination, water reuse, renewable energy and AI to meet growing global demand. These discussions will align with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 6: "Clean Water and Sanitation" and SDG 7: “Ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all." Additionally, the event will feature an “XPRIZE Water Scarcity Teams Summit,” "Desalination Hackathon," which will bring together leading innovators worldwide to collaborate on creative and effective solutions to pressing desalination challenges.

As water resources face increasing pressure, Abu Dhabi and the IDRA invite the world to join in this important effort to secure water for future generations.

For more information, please visit: https://wc.idadesal.org/

About the IDRA World Congress 2024

The world needs clean water now. The compounding factors of population growth, escalating industrial water requirements, and the ominous specter of rising global temperatures exacerbate the condition of water security worldwide. In the face of mounting challenges to water security and the impact of climate change-induced droughts and floods, desalination, and water reuse technologies emerge as resilient solutions poised to meet global water demand.

Since 1985, the IDRA World Congress has traveled across the globe. We are delighted to announce our return to Abu Dhabi 29 years after the emirate first hosted the IDRA World Congress in November 1995.

The IDRA 2024 World Congress, hosted by the Department of Energy Abu Dhabi, features the latest innovations and breakthroughs that address water scarcity by spotlighting the forefront of policy and technological advancements in desalination, water reuse, and energy solutions, presenting groundbreaking innovations that are redefining sustainable water solutions globally. It is a pivotal platform for collaboration, bringing together global water reuse, desalination, and energy experts to exchange knowledge, insights, and advanced methodologies to lead the discourse on global water challenges, setting the agenda for sustainable practices and advocating for impactful policies to address water scarcity through innovative leadership.