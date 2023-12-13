Abu Dhabi: A delegation from the Department of Community Development (DCD) undertook a benchmarking visit to South Korea in order to engage with subject matter experts, share experiences, and gain deeper insights into social services and their impact. The delegation also benefitted from engaging with the distinguished practices observed in the field and was able to absorb and apply lessons from the Korean experience, aligning them with the values and concepts of Abu Dhabi society.

The delegation included His Excellency Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the DCD; Her Excellency Salama Al Ameemi, Director General - Authority of Social Contribution - Ma'an; His Excellency Mazen Jaber Al Dahmani, Executive Director of Financial and Administrator Affairs at DCD; and Her Excellency Shaikha Alhosani, Executive Director of the Social Monitoring and Innovation Sector at DCD; and leaders from both the Abu Dhabi Executive Office and Abu Dhabi School of Government.

During the visit, the delegation received briefings on South Korea's social sector model, including its efforts towards sustainable social development and the impact on promoting social well-being across all segments of society. Emphasising the significance of leveraging top international practices in services and social innovation, the delegation highlighted the importance of exchanging experiences with entities that have excelled in this sector. Such collaborations contribute significantly to reinforcing Abu Dhabi's leadership role in community development.

The delegation met with representatives from several prominent entities in South Korea, including the Financial Services Commission, Korea Credit Guarantee Fund, the SK Group’s Center for Social Value Enhancement Studies, Korea Social Enterprise Promotion Agency, and Korea Technology Finance Corporation.

DCD’s delegation conducted a comprehensive review of the social impact measurement tools used by the Korean organisations, examined how they affect people, communities and wider society, and how they influence the decision-making process. The delegation also examined how these social impact measurement tools have been formulated and the measurement methodologies that define their outcomes and outputs.

Throughout the visit, the delegation also garnered insights into South Korea's most pressing social priorities and was briefed on several successful initiatives that have effectively improved the quality of life within the country.

In the spirit of collaboration, DCD’s delegation also shared insights into the wide array of initiatives that the organisation has created in order to meet the needs and aspirations of all members of society within Abu Dhabi and ensure their well-being.

About the Department of Community Development

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD) was established in 2018 to govern the social and community-development sector through a set of policies, strategies, systems, and standards. The Department aims to improve the quality of life in the emirate and provide a dignified life for all, through high-quality, impactful, and efficient services. One of DCD’s priorities is to raise awareness about social issues pertinent to Abu Dhabi and its people and find innovative solutions.

