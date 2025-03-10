UAE, Dubai: Deliveroo announced its support to the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Coinciding with Ramadan, the campaign honours fathers in the UAE by establishing a sustainable endowment fund to provide treatment and healthcare to those in need.

Through a dedicated page on the Deliveroo app, customers are invited to donate an amount of their choice to the campaignThe Deliveroo app, available on Google Play, Apple’s App Store and Huawei’s AppGallery, allows users to donate an amount of their choice starting from AED 10, 20, 50, 100, 200, 300, 400 and up to AED 500. The Fathers’ Endowment campaign aims to reinforce the values of generosity, solidarity, and humanitarian connection with people worldwide. It also promotes the concept of charitable endowments while fostering a community-wide movement. Ultimately, the initiative supports the campaign goal of providing sustainable healthcare for those in need.as a contribution to the campaign, which aims to reinforce the noble values of generosity, solidarity, and deep humanitarian connection with people around the globe, while promoting the concept of charitable endowments, and creating a community-wide movement that supports its objective of providing sustainable healthcare for those in need.

Supporting humanitarian initiatives

Taghrid Oraibi, Head of Communications at Deliveroo Middle East, emphasized that the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, beautifully embodies the UAE's deep respect for fathers. The campaign enablesallows individuals to contribute to an endowment fund as a lasting act of charity in their fathers' names, supporting those in needthe poor and needy in underserved communities globally. These contributions will help provide sustainable healthcare, improve lives, and empower individuals to achieve a dignified existence.

Oraibi said: “Deliveroo's support for the Fathers’ Endowment campaign reflects our commitment to UAE's humanitarian initiatives and our desire to contribute to the success of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives' Ramadan campaigns. We encourage our community to join us in supporting this initiativewidespread community involvement to help the campaign achievequickly reach its objectives.” Oraibi further noted that Deliveroo's participation underscores the company's belief in the importance of uniting efforts to spread the UAE's message of generosity and giving throughout the world.

Sustainable endowment

The Fathers’ Endowment campaign aims to honour fathers by allowing individuals to donate in their name. The campaign seeks to reinforce values of honouring parents, compassion, and solidarity, while strengthening the UAE's position as a leader in charitable and humanitarian work by establishing a sustainable endowment that ensures healthcare and empowerment for the less fortunate and underserved around the world, in an effort to improve their lives.

Donation channels

The Fathers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Fathersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 4999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Father” to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED 10, 1035 to donate AED 50, 1036 to donate AED 100 and 1038 to donate AED 500) for Etisalat by e& and du users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).