Dubai: A distinguished delegation from Dubai’s Department of Finance (DOF), led by Mr. Arif Abdulrahman Ahli, Executive Director of the Planning and General Budget Sector, visited the Dubai Autism Center (DAC) to gain insights into its groundbreaking services and initiatives. During the visit, Ahli lauded the center’s dedicated team for their vital contributions to empowering People of Determination, highlighting their integral role in Dubai’s vibrant social fabric. He reaffirmed DOF’s commitment to fostering inclusivity by enabling individuals with autism to thrive as active, talented, and contributing members of society.

"People of Determination represent an invaluable part of our community. By creating opportunities that nurture their unique talents, we empower them to make meaningful contributions at both individual and societal levels," said Ahli.

The delegation was warmly received by Mr. Mohammed Al Emadi, Director General and Board Member of the Dubai Autism Center. He led an engaging tour of the center, showcasing its state-of-the-art facilities and innovative programs tailored to meet the needs of children with autism. Al Emadi highlighted the center’s pivotal role in delivering comprehensive educational and therapeutic services, which are designed to help children reach their full potential.

During the visit, the delegation explored DAC’s cutting-edge amenities, including 34 purpose-built classrooms, 22 physical therapy clinics, 18 speech and communication therapy clinics, three sensory therapy rooms, and an array of specialized labs and medical facilities. The center also features a modern library, a fully equipped sports club, and a swimming pool, all designed to international standards to create a nurturing and stimulating environment for children with autism.

Reflecting on the visit, Al Emadi expressed his appreciation for DOF’s support and engagement. "This visit underscores the Department of Finance’s dedication to championing social initiatives and addressing the needs of People of Determination. It has deeply resonated with our staff and the families of the children we serve," he remarked.

Al Emadi affirmed that the visit not only celebrated the Dubai Autism Center’s achievements but also strengthened ties between public institutions and community organizations, fostering collaboration to build a more inclusive future for all.

Dubai Autism Center (DAC) is a non-profit organization founded in 2001. The Center aims to provide specialized services to take care of children with autism and provide support for their families and their caregivers as per Decree No. 26 of 2021 issued by Ruler of Dubai. The DAC services include educational, psychological, and therapeutic programs for children with autism. The financial resources of the Center consist of subsidies, donations, and any charitable endowments for the welfare of the Center.

Group Picture of Mr. Mohammed Al Emadi and DOF delegation (Mr. Arif Abdulrahman Ahli, Executive Director of Planning & General Budget Sector, and Mr. Mohammed Abdulla Al Qurashi, Acting Director of Subsidies Budget Division)



About Dubai Autism Center

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurological and developmental disorder that begins early in childhood and lasts throughout a person's life. ASD can cause significant social, communication, and behavioral challenges. According to recent studies, one in 36 children is affected by ASD.