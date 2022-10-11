Abu Dhabi, UAE: An inspiring exhibition telling the story of some of the greatest Emirati, Arab and global literary and cultural pioneers has been launched by MAKTABA at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

Held in cooperation with the Dubai Culture, the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, ‘Cultural Figures’ runs at Al Wathba Library in Abu Dhabi until 30 November 2022. The exhibition was inaugurated with a live painting session by the prominent cartoonist Hassan Idlebi for the Iraqi musician and oud player Naseer Shamma.

After the attendees toured the exhibition, they joined a session during which authors Nadia Al-Najjar and Ahmed Al-Assam discussed the developments of the UAE’s cultural scene. The visitors also received an autographed copy of ‘Youssef's Room’, a book by author Ahmed Al-Assam. Musicians from Bait Al Oud music academy then performed musical compositions by Naseer Shamma and a song based on Nizar Qabbani’s poems.

Shaikha AlMehairi, Library Management Director at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Working hand-in-hand with various cultural authorities throughout the UAE, MAKTABA continually works to organise artistic events that enrich Abu Dhabi’s cultural scene. Through the Cultural Figures exhibition at Al Wathba Library, we aim to inspire and educate our visitors with the stories of some world’s greatest-ever artists, while also showcasing Abu Dhabi’s own unique culture, ideas, experiences and shared landscape of possibilities.”

Eman Al Hammadi, Manager of Public Library Affairs at Dubai Culture, said: “At Dubai Culture, we are pleased to cooperate with MAKTABA to organise the Cultural Figures exhibition, which has been praised since its initial debut at the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature. The exhibition at Al Wathba Library will educate and entertain visitors, which comes in line with our quest to make culture and arts a vital part of everyone’s daily lives, and our vision to make Dubai global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.”

