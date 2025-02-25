Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Euroleague Basketball have announced a new global partnership, naming ‘Experience Abu Dhabi’ the official tourism and travel destination of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague and BKT EuroCup for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. The collaboration further solidifies the emirate as a hub for sporting excellence and a platform for the world’s foremost IPs.

Beginning with the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Round 27, ‘Experience Abu Dhabi’ will be prominently featured across EuroLeague and EuroCup games, including in-arena signage and live broadcasts. Additionally, the partnership will extend into the digital sphere, with significant brand presence across Euroleague Basketball’s digital platforms and exclusive branded content, amplifying Abu Dhabi’s global visibility.

HE Saood Al Hosani, Undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “Our partnership with Euroleague Basketball is a significant milestone in Abu Dhabi’s evolution as a premier global sporting destination and a trusted partner for top global brands. As the official tourism and travel destination of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague and BKT EuroCup, we are proud to champion basketball in the region, driving mutual growth while further igniting passion for the sport. We look forward to welcoming basketball fans from around the world, offering them an unforgettable experience that blends world-class competition with Abu Dhabi’s rich culture, warm hospitality, and vibrant entertainment."

Abu Dhabi has rapidly established itself as a premier sports hub in the Middle East, hosting world-class events such as the FIFA Club World Cup (2009, 2010), Abu Dhabi Golf Championship, Abu Dhabi World Triathlon Championship Series, UFC events, and the annual Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Basketball has also gained traction in the emirate, with Abu Dhabi hosting NBA pre-season games and the USA Basketball Showcase, which featured national teams from the USA, Serbia, and Australia.

Gawain Davies, Euroleague Basketball Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We are delighted to announce this new partnership, which is a natural evolution following the confirmation of the EuroLeague Final Four in Abu Dhabi. The Middle East, and Abu Dhabi in particular, is emerging as a top-tier tourism destination, with sports playing a key role in its leisure and entertainment offerings. This collaboration will reinforce that message, bringing Abu Dhabi’s unique attractions to the global Euroleague Basketball audience.”

The new announcement follows an agreement between Euroleague Basketball, DCT Abu Dhabi, and Etihad Arena to host the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four in Abu Dhabi, from May 23 to 25, for the first time in history. Hosting the Final Four in Abu Dhabi aligns with Euroleague Basketball’s long-term vision of reaching new audiences and strengthening its 25-year legacy of excellence, marking a significant expansion for Euroleague Basketball into new global markets.

This strategic sports expansion aligns with Abu Dhabi’s Tourism Strategy 2030, which aims to attract 39.3 million visitors, generate 178,000 new jobs in the tourism sector, and contribute AED 90 billion to the emirate’s GDP by 2030.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, creative and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dctabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae

For more information, please contact:

Reem Jrade

Senior Account Executive

reem.jrade@hillandknowlton.com

About Euroleague Basketball

Euroleague Basketball (EB) is a global leader in the sports and entertainment business, devoted to running the top European competitions of professional basketball clubs under a unique and innovative organizational model. Owned and administered by some of the most successful and historic clubs in the world, EB manages the continent’s two premier men’s basketball competitions, the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague and the BKT EuroCup, as well as the sport’s premier under-18 showcase, the Adidas NextGen EuroLeague.

The EB competitions bring the elite of European basketball to all five continents and to the entire sports community through the OTT platform EuroLeague TV. EB also organizes a series of community and educational activities, led by the One Team program, in alignment with the United Nations Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. On the academic side, the EB Sports Business MBA trains future professionals in sports management.

For more information, please contact: mediacommunication@euroleague.net