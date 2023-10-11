The foundational phase of the Emirati Training Academy programme builds on the inital phase launched in August to deliver a comprehensive learning journey on two distinct tracks focus ing on Android and iOS app development.

Saeed Al Gergawi: “T he upcoming foundational phase of the programme will deliver an engaging in-depth curriculum on designing and developing apps. The Emirati Training Academy comes as part of the 'Create Apps in Dubai' initiative and advances the emirate’s forward-thinking vision to transform Dubai into a leading player in the global digital sector .”

Participants who complete this phase of the programme will have the opportunity to apply for a course that leads to a globally recognised nanodegree certificate.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has launched the foundational phase of the Emirati Training Academy. The state-of-the-art online training programme comes as part of the ‘Create Apps in Dubai’ initiative and is designed to equip talented UAE nationals with the knowledge and skills required to build a successful career in mobile application development.

The self-paced courses build on the programme’s initial phase, which was launched in August, to provide a comprehensive learning journey with two distinct tracks focusing on Android and iOS app development. Participants can opt to complete one or both tracks, and those who successfully complete this phase of the programme will have the opportunity to apply for a course that leads to a globally recognised nanodegree certificate.

Applications to join the next phase of the training programme can be submitted by visiting the following link: createapps.ae/en/programs/emirati-training-academy

Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, commented: “We have received overwhelmingly positive feedback on the Emirati Training Academy. Building on this success, the upcoming foundational phase of the programme will deliver an engaging in-depth curriculum on designing and developing apps.”

Al Gergawi added: “The Emirati Training Academy comes as part of the 'Create Apps in Dubai' initiative and advances the emirate’s forward-thinking vision to transform Dubai into a leading player in the global digital sector. We recognise the importance of embracing future opportunities and believe this world-class training offering will enable us to build an experienced and highly qualified cadre of Emirati coders and app developers, positioning Dubai as one of the world’s most agile and diversified technology-enabled digital hubs.”

The programme’s foundational phase will focus on equipping participants with the technical, user experience, and user interface skills required to successfully develop mobile applications. In addition to Android and iOS app design methodologies, the comprehensive curriculum features specialised courses on app marketing and monetisation, rapid prototyping, and introductions to key programming languages. Participants in the Emirati Training Academy will be guided through workshops delivered by expert Emirati tutors to ultimately help transform their skills and ideas into businesses.

The programme aims to create well-rounded developers equipped with a deep understanding of the market and the needs of users, preparing them for the real-world challenges of the app development landscape. Learners will not only develop the skills necessary to become Android and iOS developers, but also cultivate capabilities that will significantly enhance their career prospects within the broader technology sector.

Available exclusively to UAE nationals of all ages and from any of the seven emirates, the Emirati Training Academy is designed to educate and upskill Emiratis with the goal of enabling participants to start their own business ventures. Launched earlier this year by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, ‘Create Apps in Dubai’ is designed to empower and enable Emirati talents to play key roles in realising the country’s digital vision.

Led by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, ‘Create Apps in Dubai’ seeks to train over 1,000 Emiratis on the fundamentals of coding, building mobile applications, and business creation models. The initiative aims to triple the number of app developers in Dubai by 2025 and will support 100 new national projects for the development of cutting-edge applications, which will be made available in digital app stores over the coming two years.

