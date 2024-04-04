Participants: Dubai offers an advanced work environment for companies operating in various sectors of the digital economy.

There is a need for expansion of digital knowledge exchange platforms for the private sector, support for startups, small and medium-sized companies, and emphasis on aligning companies with modern technological advancements.

Al Gergawi: We are keen to regularly engage with the private sector to enhance its contribution towards strengthening Dubai's status as a global hub for the digital economy.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, recently organised a networking event with representatives of companies within the digital sector. The session discussed strategies to empower companies to support Dubai's digital transformation and maximise the contribution of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and blockchain, to the emirate's economic growth.

During the event, which was attended by His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, along with His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, a survey was conducted. The objective was to gather the participants’ perspectives and recommendations on how to create an incubating and stimulating environment to support companies’ growth.

Survey participants affirmed that Dubai offers an advanced work infrastructure for companies across different digital economy sectors. They highlighted the emirate's ongoing efforts in bolstering international competitiveness and positioning Dubai as an ideal hub for skilled professionals in cutting-edge technologies. Additionally, they emphasised the importance of initiatives and programmes offered by the Chamber to support companies operating in this sector, particularly in fostering meaningful dialogue between the public and private sectors to address the challenges of advancing the digital economy.

Survey participants also emphasised the necessity of expanding digital knowledge exchange platforms for the private sector. They highlighted the significance of providing support and tailored services to startups, small and medium-sized companies to enable them to keep up with modern technological advancements, thereby boosting growth, innovative capabilities, and competitive potential.

Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy said, “We are keen to regularly engage with the private sector to enhance its contribution towards strengthening Dubai's status as a global hub for digital economy and a key player in the global digital ecosystem, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). Transparent conversations are essential to amplifying the success of Dubai’s digital ecosystem and positioning the emirate as one of the most diversified and agile technology-enabled digital hubs in the world."

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy is committed to driving the success of Dubai’s digital ecosystem and accelerating the emirate’s transformation into one of the world’s leading digital economies in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, aims to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global leader in digital economy, attract specialised talent, leading companies and new investments and create a stimulating environment that supports the growth of digital companies. The Chamber was established by a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

