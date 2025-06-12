Abu Dhabi – In line with its efforts to promote social development and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as an inclusive city, the Department of Community Development (DCD) – Abu Dhabi participated for the first time as part of the United Arab Emirates delegation at the 18th session of the Conference of States Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (COSP-18), held at the United Nations headquarters in New York, with the participation of representatives from over 180 countries.

This participation reflects DCD’s role as the regulator of the social sector and the main driver of the empowerment and inclusion of People of Determination in Abu Dhabi, in close collaboration with the Ministry of Family and the UAE’s Permanent Mission to the UN. It exemplifies a unified national approach that reflects the UAE’s commitment to human rights and to building a cohesive and inclusive society.

During the event, the Department presented Abu Dhabi’s pioneering experience in improving the quality of life for People of Determination through the Abu Strategy for People of Determination. One of its key accelerator initiatives highlighted was the “Disability Friendly City & Community Framework” which is currently being piloted on Yas Island in partnership with Aldar Properties, and in collaboration with strategic partners including the Department of Municipalities and Transport and the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority. The initiative aims to launch an “Inclusive City Index” that can be applied globally.

Since its inception, the Department has worked through such projects to provide an inclusive and empowering environment that enables all segments of society to actively participate in public life. This aligns with its mission to build a cohesive society where everyone enjoys equal opportunities for empowerment and support, and where everyone contributes effectively to the nation and the community.

In this context, H.E. Dr. Layla Al Hyas, Executive Director- family care and child sector at DCD, affirmed that the Department’s participation in COSP-18 embodies Abu Dhabi’s commitment to building a more inclusive and equitable society, where cities are supportive environments for everyone without exception. She explained that this commitment has been translated into action through the pilot model on Yas Island, which reflects a vision for holistic urban transformation based on the needs of individuals and prioritizing quality of life in both urban and social planning.

She added: “We believe that effective social policies must be co-designed with the community and reflect its aspirations. That is why we are working on developing innovative indicators that promote evidence-based planning and contribute to more impactful programs. We also view People of Determination not merely as beneficiaries, but as true partners in shaping solutions and designing cities. Their active involvement in all stages of the framework's development reflects our belief that true empowerment begins with listening to their voices and integrating their visions into future policies and plans.”