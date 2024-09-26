Abu Dhabi: The Department of Community Development - Abu Dhabi has launched the third edition of the ‘Wyakom’ initiative, an innovative digital platform designed to enhance community interaction by involving them in identifying challenges and opportunities, as well as designing and implementing solutions in a systematic and innovative manner.

This edition of ‘Wyakom’ aims to develop solutions to the challenges faces by youth and adolescents in tow main areas: spending quality time with the family, preserving national values ​​and identity.

The latest edition of ‘Wyakom’ builds on the inspiring ideas contributed by community members in previous rounds, which have led to the development of many initiatives and programmes by relevant entities across the government, private, and third sectors.

The ‘Wyakom’ platform seeks community-driven solutions to enhance quality of life and societal well-being. Participants are invited to submit their ideas, which will be evaluated by a panel of social sector experts. The top three innovative ideas will be rewarded with in-kind prizes.

Her Excellency Shaikha Alhosani, Executive Director of the Social Monitoring and Innovation Sector at DCD, stated: “The ‘Wyakom’ initiative serves as a vital platform for amplifying the community's voice by welcoming their innovative ideas to address societal challenges. In this current edition, we are focusing specifically on the challenges and opportunities facing adolescents and youth, with topics related to national values, quality family time”.

Al Hosani continued: “This initiative represents a step towards designing innovative, proactive solutions with the active participation of community members, using scientific methodologies to achieve sustainable development through solutions that align with their needs and future aspirations. This contributes to building a more cohesive and prosperous society and achieving our vision of providing a decent life for all members of the community. We look forward to everyone’s active participation by submitting their ideas on the digital platform.”

She added: “The DCD, in cooperation with its partners, has diligently reviewed all the ideas from previous editions to ensure their activation through existing initiatives, and to work on enhancing them or launching new, impactful initiatives targeting the community. Many of the ideas submitted by community members have already entered the implementation and coordination phases, with announcements to follow in the coming stages.”

The ‘Wyakom’ initiative is one of the ways to hear the voice of the Abu Dhabi community regarding social challenges and opportunities, and a means of investing in their ideas. Those wishing to participate and achieve a positive impact in Abu Dhabi can visit the link https://wyakom.addcd.gov.ae , noting that the deadline for submitting entries is October 25, 2024.

About the Department of Community Development

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD) was established in 2018 to govern the social and community-development sector through a set of policies, strategies, systems, and standards. The Department aims to improve the quality of life in the emirate and provide a dignified life for all, through high-quality, impactful, and efficient services. One of DCD’s priorities is to raise awareness about social issues pertinent to Abu Dhabi and its people and find innovative solutions.

