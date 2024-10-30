The event presents a vital opportunity for the department to spread awareness about its vast array of services for family members

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi (DCD) has announced its participation in the Early Childhood Development Fair 2024, which will be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), and organised by the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA) in cooperation with the National Academy for Childhood Development, the Fair’s Official Sponsor. The event will take place at Umm Al Emarat Park from 31 October to 2 November 2024, as part of Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week.

The Department of Community Development's participation will focus mainly on the Medeem initiative and the Emirati Family Growth Programme “Numou”, the Emirati Family Growth Program. Both these initiatives form part of DCD’s efforts to enhance family stability, encourage positive parenting skills, nurture the emirate’s children, and develop the Abu Dhabi community.

Visitors to the fair will have the opportunity to learn about the objectives of Medeem, and gain further insight into the Medem Center for Family Nurturing and its services. This first-of-its-kind facility provides comprehensive services for community members of all ages and supports couples as they build strong and happy families.

The services of Numou, the Emirati Family Growth Program that aims to encourage Emirati citizens to marry and have children, will also be highlighted. Provided by a group of partners, the programme's services include everything from support with maternity leave for Emirati women in the private sector, to home visits service for new mothers provided in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority.

Her Excellency Dr. Mona Al Mansoori, Executive Director of Medeem at DCD, stressed that Abu Dhabi's social sector supports the UAE leadership’s belief that happy and stable families are the cornerstone of a strong community, and that the guidance and care provided to children enables them to grow into responsible citizens who contribute to the sustainable development of the country.

Her Excellency further added: "The Department of Community Development - Abu Dhabi’s participation in the Early Childhood Development Fair 2024 - held as part of Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week - represents our firm commitment to supporting the families and children of the Abu Dhabi, and both Medeem and Numou are testament to this dedication. Both these initiatives offer a wide range of educational and enriching social services that meet the needs of new couples and parents, and provide them with the tools they need to support them through the journey of building a family."

Her Excellency also said that the conditions of childhood development directly impacts the growth of their social and cognitive skills, which is key to creating a sustainable future for the next generation. She pointed out that DCD works continuously with partners from various sectors to provide innovative solutions that meet the needs of the Emirati families, and offer them constant support throughout their journey together.

Bringing together community institutions and initiatives concerned with supporting and developing the future of children, the Early Childhood Development Fair 2024 provides a valuable opportunity for DCD to promote community values and encourage the creation of a cohesive society. DCD invites every member of the community to visit its stands and learn more about the services and initiatives that are available for them, and to support the department by spreading awareness about the important role that families will play in the future of the country.

