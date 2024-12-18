Abu Dhabi: The Department of Community Development - Abu Dhabi, the regulatory body of the social sector in the Emirate, hosted an event to launch the Policy for the Protection of People of Determination in Abu Dhabi, as part of the Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination launched in 2020.

The policy will be activated in cooperation with the Family Care Authority, which is the central entity responsible for receiving cases related to the protection of people of determination. The Family Care Authority will address these cases in coordination with various relevant entities and strategic partners and community members in Abu Dhabi.

His Excellency Eng. Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of Department of Community Development, stated: “The Policy for the Protection of People of Determination in Abu Dhabi is an important milestone in our efforts to develop a comprehensive and inclusive social system for all. This reflects the vision of our wise leadership in ensuring a dignified and safe life for members of society, especially people of determination. The policy aims to address all forms of abuse, neglect, exploitation and discrimination on the basis of disability that people of determination may be exposed to, by activating a unified mechanism for rapid protection interventions, in cooperation with the Family Care Authority, to provide the necessary support based on People of Determination needs and ensure comprehensive protection.”

He added: “The Department of Community Development recognizes the importance of empowering and protecting the groups that are more at risk to face challenges . Fromthis standpoint, this policy comes as part of our strategy to enhance community cohesion and build an environment that allows everyone the opportunity to contribute effectively. The implementation of this policy is not limited to government agencies, but rather relies on the combined efforts of the entire community - from families to service providers in various sectors - to spread a culture that respects the rights of people of determination and supports their full integration in society.”

His Excellency stressed that the strategic partnerships that unite the government, private and third sectors contribute significantly to supporting the social sector and ensuring the quality of life for all individuals, and protecting groups that are more at risk to challenges, especially people of determination. This reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to being an inclusive and safe city for people of determination and a pioneer in protecting their rights.

Her Excellency Salama Al Ameemi, Director General of the Family Care Authority, said: "We take pride in the Family Care Authority's collaboration with the Department of Community Development to launch the Policy for the Protection of People of Determination. This initiative reflects our wise leadership's commitment to achieving Abu Dhabi's goals of building an inclusive and secure society that ensures full rights and dignity for everyone. This policy represents a significant strategic milestone in strengthening the community protection system. It highlights addressing all forms of abuse, neglect, exploitation, or discrimination that people of determination might face through unified and integrated mechanisms that adopt the best international standards and practices for rapid intervention and comprehensive support.

Her Excellency explained that the Family Care Authority serves as a cornerstone in activating this policy, given its pivotal role in providing comprehensive care and specialized services. The Authority's service centers in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, along with the Child Center and the 800444 call center, serve as key access points to ensure that people of determination and their families receive the necessary support at all times. She reaffirmed the Authority's commitment to protecting and caring for people of determination, contributing to family and societal stability through the development of family case management systems and the provision of integrated solutions tailored to their specific needs, especially in terms of protection and care.

She added, "We believe that strategic partnerships and the integration of efforts among various governmental and private entities form a cornerstone for achieving the objectives of this policy. Therefore, we are committed to joint action to enhance the inclusivity, well-being, and quality of life for people of determination and their families, supporting family stability and social cohesion. This commitment aligns with our aspirations to build a more tolerant and inclusive future, where everyone enjoys equal opportunities and a dignified life. It is in response to our leadership's continuous call to ensure the well-being of families and, consequently, society as a whole."

On the sidelines of the event, the ‘Awareness Guide for the Protection of People of Determination’ was launched in accessible formats tailored to people of determination diverse needs. The guide aims to raise awareness among people of determination about their right to protection from abuse, exploitation, and discrimination on the basis of disability. It also seeks to empower them to claim their rights, foster community awareness, and promote a shift towards adopting a social and human-rights model of disability that emphasize protection is a shared community responsibility.

The awareness guide on the protection of people of determination contribute to spread awareness and knowledge among various entities and groups in the Emirate about the protection system and its mechanism, while clarifying the rights of people of determination to protection in line with the provisions of the International Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination. It also raises community awareness of the rights of people of determination, mechanisms for reporting cases of abuse and the efforts made by the Abu Dhabi government to build a supportive enabling society and environment for people of determination.

Her Excellency Dr. Layla Abdulaziz Al Hyas, Executive Director of the Community Development Sector, said that the launch of the Policy for the Protection of People of Determination reflects the DCD’s commitment to empowering people of determination and ensuring their safety and rights.

She highlighted: “The guide is not just a guiding document, but rather a practical tool that aims to educate community members, including families, individuals and social sector workers, about the importance of protecting people of determination and ensuring their access to protection measures and services easily and efficiently.”

Dr. Layla added: “We emphasise that protection is not solely the responsibility of government agencies, but rather a community duty that begins with the individual, family and extends to all sectors of society. We, at the Department of Community Development, are committed to working side by side with our partners to ensure the activation of this system and the achievement of its objectives, which is embodied in our cooperation with the Family Care Authority as the entity responsible for receiving cases of protection of people of determination. We look forward to the role of our joint efforts in building a safer, equitable and more inclusive environment, where every person of determination can live with dignity and independence.”

Objectives of Policy to Protect People of Determination

The Policy to Protect People of Determination seeks to provide support and protection for people of determination from all forms of abuse, neglect, exploitation, and discrimination based on disability. It establishes and activates a systematic mechanism to ensure access to protection measures and tailored services to people of determination needs. This begins with raising community awareness, prevention, early detection of maltreatment, reporting, conducting assessments, and implementing necessary interventions to safeguard their well-being, ensuring they enjoy a safe life, free from any form of maltreatment.

The Department of Community Development, through this policy, sets regulatory frameworks to ensure a safe and dignified life for various segments of society, especially people of determination, who are among the most at risk to face maltreatment. To achieve this, the DCD is keen to work on building and activating a protection system for all.

The Family Care Authority plays a pivotal role in activating protection mechanisms by receiving reports of abuse of people of determination through its service centers and the hotline (800444), providing immediate intervention to protect them, assessing cases, offering specialised services and necessary care, and taking proactive preventive measures.

About the Department of Community Development

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD) was established in 2018 to govern the social and community-development sector through a set of policies, strategies, systems, and standards. The Department aims to improve the quality of life in the emirate and provide a dignified life for all, through high-quality, impactful, and efficient services. One of DCD’s priorities is to raise awareness about social issues pertinent to Abu Dhabi and its people and find innovative solutions.

