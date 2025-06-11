Abu Dhabi: H.E. Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais, Secretary-General-elect of UN Tourism for the 2026–2029 term, took part in a panel session titled “Beyond Borders: The Role of Tourism in Economic Growth and Human Connection,” held during Investopia Global – Mediterranean in Cyprus. The session also featured the participation of H.E. Laura Lahoud, Minister of Tourism of Lebanon; H.E. Kostas Koumis, Deputy Minister of Tourism of Cyprus; H.E. Olga Kefalogianni, Minister of Tourism of Greece; and H.E. Dr. Constantinos Kombos, the Cypriot Foreign Minister.

The panel discussed a range of new tourism strategies and policies aimed at promoting global economic growth and diversification. It also explored their role in navigating geopolitical and economic shifts happening at regional and global levels. The efforts to strengthen partnerships between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Mediterranean nations were highlighted, emphasizing the importance of tourism in connecting societies to their cultural and archaeological heritage and preserving historical landmarks and sites.

H.E. Shaikha Al Nowais said: “The tourism sector not only contributes to global economic growth and diversification but also serves as a vital bridge connecting diverse communities and cultures. It fosters mutual understanding among peoples and plays a key role in generating employment across all segments of society. This highlights the importance of strengthening collaboration and aligning efforts to shape innovative visions and initiatives that will elevate this vital sector and drive it toward greater progress and prosperity, advancing our aspirations for comprehensive, sustainable economic and social development.”

H.E. added: “The GCC and Mediterranean countries possess exceptional tourism assets that blend historical heritage, cultural richness, and civilizational diversity. This unique combination gives these regions a distinctive character, positioning them among the world’s most attractive and sought-after destinations. Investopia Global – Mediterranean serves as a key platform to showcase this potential, engage business communities, and explore promising investment opportunities across various segments of the tourism sector.”

Her Excellency underlined the importance of strengthening regional and international collaboration in the next phase to adopt innovative tourism models that promote the preservation of ecosystems and contribute to building a better future for sustainable and responsible tourism.

During her participation in the panel, H.E. Shaikha Al Nowais highlighted her new vision for the future of tourism, which aims to foster sustainable economic growth while preserving cultural identity and natural resources to ensure continuity for current and future generations. H.E. noted that this vision is based on five main pillars: enhancing responsible tourism that prioritizes the preservation of nature, culture, people, and the environment; building capacities and empowering youth, women, and communities; harnessing technology for good to improve quality of life while maintaining privacy; adopting innovative financing solutions and developing tourism models that support sustainable growth; and establishing smart governance through transparent, accountable, and clear leadership.

H.E. also emphasized that digital transformation is a key driver in advancing the growth of the tourism sector and unlocking its full potential. The integration of cutting-edge digital tools such as artificial intelligence (AI), digital payment systems, and advanced infrastructure plays a vital role in developing tourism destinations and landmarks in line with global best practices and standards.

