The Committee on the Affairs of Experts, Conciliators, and Mediators at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has approved a new batch of technical experts and dispute resolution mediators.

This comes as part of ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency and quality of specialized expert services and to support mediation processes as effective alternatives for dispute resolution—aligned with Abu Dhabi’s vision for judicial excellence.

During its regular meeting, chaired by His Excellency Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, the committee approved the registration and re-registration of several experts in the official registry of practitioners after fulfilling the established requirements.

This aims to support judicial entities with specialized expertise that contributes to the quality of judgments and the precision of rulings in cases requiring technical opinion.

The committee also approved proceeding with the registration for 21 mediators, following a review of their applications, conditional on completing the necessary requirements—most notably, passing the accredited training program at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy.

This ensures that mediators are fully prepared to perform their duties efficiently and impartially in resolving civil and commercial disputes through dialogue and negotiation, reaching amicable settlements outside of court.

In the same context, the committee reviewed 13 applications submitted by authorized entities seeking inclusion in the mediators’ registry and approved proceeding with registration in accordance with the set regulations.

On the matter of professional oversight, the committee reviewed one complaint concerning an expert and took appropriate action in line with applicable regulatory frameworks, reaffirming its commitment to accountability and the highest standards of professional performance.