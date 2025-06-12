Abu Dhabi: The Department of Community Developmenthas introduced the Child Protection Policy in the Sports Entities with the aim of creating a safe and inclusive environment where children can thrive and enjoy sports free from harm.

Developed in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), and the Family Care Authority (FCA), the policy aligns with Federal Law No (3) of 2016, known as Wadeema, and its executive regulations. The policy applies to all sports entities in Abu Dhabi, as well as to all workers and volunteers involved in sports activities outside educational institutions. To support the policy’s implementation, the department will roll out a comprehensive awareness campaign.

His Excellency Mohamed Helal Al Balooshi, Executive Director of the Community Engagement and Sports Sector at DCD, said: “The Child Protection Policy in the Sports Entities reflects the department’s commitment to promoting the welfare of children and ensuring their safety in all areas. It is an important step that promotes the healthy growth and development of children, in line with the vision of our leadership, which is keen to protect children and ensure their rights and safety. The policy focuses on enhancing awareness and community participation in protecting children by empowering sports entities, parents and workers in the sports sector to effectively assume their responsibilities.

“The policy includes a comprehensive set of principles and mechanisms that ensure the application of the highest standards of protection, including the appointment of child protection coordinators in sports entities, and the provision of mandatory training programmes for workers and volunteers to ensure their readiness to deal with any potential dangers, in addition to imposing strict procedures for reporting and following up on violations, which enhances the culture of transparency and accountability.”

The policy is based on four main principles that ensure parents, and their children feel safe by promoting the right to participate, zero tolerance for child abuse, as well as responsibility, accountability, protection, and non-retaliation.

The policy aims to establish mechanisms, standards, and procedures to safeguard children in all sports entities and facilities. It also seeks to protect children participating in sports activities from any behaviour, conduct, or actions that violate their rights, harm their interests, or cause them physical or emotional harm. Additionally, the policy provides support for children in sports activities who may be at risk of abuse, neglect, or violence.

The policy mandates that all employees in sports entities and facilities who interact directly with children must report any suspected or alleged cases of child abuse, neglect, or violence within the sports sector. It also outlines the roles and responsibilities of sports entities, professional athletes, volunteers, parents, and caregivers in addressing such cases. This approach aims to promote the wellbeing and safety of children in sports, foster positive behaviour, build healthy social relationships, uphold standards of sportsmanship, and create a safe and constructive environment for sports activities.

The policy includes the development of legal frameworks to prevent anyone who poses a threat to children participating in sports activities, in addition to preventing them from joining any sports entity, work or other environment that allows them to deal with children. It also focuses on coordination with the competent authorities and concerned parties to ensure the protection of the rights of all children participating in sports activities.

The Child Protection Policy in the Sports Entities prohibits all forms of child abuse, including physical, sexual, and psychological abuse, neglect, exploitation, bullying in any form, and any type of discrimination based on race, age, gender, nationality, religion, or developmental delays.

The policy was developed through the collaborative efforts of DCD, ADSC, and FCA, along with various relevant partners in the health, society, sports and education sectors, including the ECA, the UAE Pro League, Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), the Ministry of Education, in addition to the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) and the Emirates Schools Establishment.

The Department of Community Development invites all relevant entities and individuals to learn more about the Child Protection Policy in Sports Entities by visiting the official website: www.addcd.gov.ae